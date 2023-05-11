The Apple Watch SE drops to its lowest price yet, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals – Engadget

It’s Friday, which means today we put together the best deals in tech we saw this week. It’s also St. Patrick’s day and we could make a dumb joke about “saving some green” — but we won’t. Instead, we’ll just note that the Apple Watch SE dropped to its lowest price yet and the Beats Fit Pro are getting a steep $55 discount at Woot. Wellbots is also taking $55 off of a pair of earbuds, dropping Google’s Pixel Buds Pro down to $145 when you use the Engadget coupon. And speaking of vouchers, the 2022 iPad Air is $99 off at Amazon when you add click on the extra discount at checkout. Meanwhile, the very excellent (and previously tough to find) Steam Deck got its first discount ever, taking 10 percent off the portable gaming system. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

You can snag Apple’s most affordable smartwatch, the Apple Watch SE, for its lowest price yet. It’s on sale for $219, after a 12 percent discount, which matches the steepest discount we’ve seen since its debut. We gave it a review score of 89, calling it the best smartwatch $250 can buy. There’s no always-on display and it doesn’t have blood oxygen sensors, skin temperature readings or ECG monitoring like the Series 8. The screen isn’t quite as robust either. But for $219 you’ll get a fully featured smartwatch with excellent app integration and plenty of health-tracking features.

Beats Fit Pro are premium earbuds that usually come at a premium price, but right now Woot has them for 28 percent off. That brings them to $145, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen them go for. We gave them an 87 in our review, praising the excellent active noise cancellation, powerful sound and punchy bass. They also happen to fit a wide range of ear shapes thanks to the “fit wing” that’s comfortable while keeping the buds securely in place.

The Beats audio brand is owned by Apple, so they take on some of the more helpful iOS compatibility features like good Siri integration and support for spatial audio. Despite that, they’ll also pair up with Android devices. Though if you’re an Android person, you might check out the deal on Pixel Buds Pro, below.

If you use an Android phone, the Pixel Buds Pro are what we recommend. Right now, a discount code at Wellbots will knock $55 off the list price, bringing them down to just $145. Enter ENGTGOOGLE at checkout to get the deal. In our review of the Pixel Buds Pro, we appreciated the responsive touch controls, excellent bass and solid noise cancellation. They’ve got an excellent 11-hour battery life if you’re not using active noise cancellation. Turn the feature off — and drop the buds in the charging case — and you’ll get a full 20 hours on a charge. One of our complaints was a lack of quality in handling phone calls, but if you’re more of a texter anyway, perhaps that won’t matter as much. Our other concern was the price. But with $55 off, that’s less of an issue.

The same code will also give you $55 off on the Google Pixel Watch. You can read our review of Google’s latest wearable here.

The Apple Watch 8 with GPS connectivity in the 41mm size usually goes for $399, but Amazon is selling it for $329 right now, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen it drop to a few times before. The sale only covers the Product Red and Midnight colorways, and doesn’t extend to the larger 45mm case size. Still, it’s a nice, $70 savings on a wearable we think is one of best smartwatches on the market right now.

It’s got tons of health integrations including blood oxygen sensors, ECG abilities, temperature monitoring, crash detection and of course all of Apple’s fitness tracking and coaching. It’s only designed to work for iPhone users, so if you’re an Android person, you might want to check out our other recommended smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 5, which is on sale for 21 percent off, or just $220.

To celebrate a the one-year birthday of their very excellent Steam Deck, Valve is knocking ten percent off the list price of all there configurations of the gaming handheld. The sale brings the 64GB model to $359.10, and the 256GB variant to $476.10. The 512GB version, which includes premium anti-glare glass and a carrying case, is selling for $584.10.

Delivery is expected to take one to two weeks, and in the meantime, you can stock up on games to play on your system once it arrives. Hundreds of titles are discounted, including many of the top 100 most-played. Discounts range from 10 to 75 percent off, making it a very good time to get started with a more portable way of accessing many of the best games in your Steam library.

The T7 is our current pick for the best portable SSD on the market.

Can you have too much storage? Probably not. Right now you can get a terabyte of portable SSD storage in Samsung’s T7 drive for 20 percent off. That makes the SSD $80 instead of $100, which is its lowest price to date. It’s our current pick for best portable SSD thanks to the fast reads speeds of up to 1,050MB/s. For those who need to store even more, the 2TB size is 53 percent off, but only in grey. If you need a red one, you’ll save a little less, as that colorway is only 47 percent off.

Smaller Samsung drives are on sale too, including the 128GB EVO Select card. It’s going for the lowest price we’ve seen yet of just $12.49.

If you want to keep tabs on your front door, here’s a chance to do it for an extremely low price. Amazon-owned Blink is already one of the most competitively priced brands in the smart home market, but a sale on some of their more popular devices are making them even more affordable. The Blink Video Doorbell is 30 percent off, or $35 dollars, which matches the product’s all-time low price. Of course, you’ll have to weigh the benefits of keeping an eye on your doorstep against privacy concerns surrounding these types of products from Amazon.

You can add cameras to your exterior video coverage with a 43 percent discount on at two-pack of Blink Outdoor cams. If you’d rather go with a smart home brand that’s not Amazon, Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell is our pick for best smart doorbell in our guide and it’s 51 percent off right now, bringing the usually pricy device down to a more affordable $99.

The iPad we recommend for most people is currently $99 off at Amazon — after you apply the coupon at checkout. That makes 2022’s M1 iPad Air in the 64GB configuration $500 instead of $599 and the 256GB model $650 instead of $749. The deal applies to the purple, pink and starlight colors — the space gray variants are only getting a standard seven or nine percent discount, depending on the size, and aren’t currently offering the coupon.

We gave the tablet a top-notch score of 90 in our review, calling it a future-proof iPad. The M1 chip makes it speedy enough for content creation and gaming while easily handling more intensive workflows. The battery life is great and the front camera is far improved over the previous model — though it’s still on the top of the portrait edge, which can make you seem off-centered in video calls if you have it in landscape orientation. It also doesn’t use that great camera to take advantage of Face ID, you’ll still need to use a fingerprint on the button or tap in your unlock code.

We keep a close eye on the price for Apple’s AirPods Pro. They’re undoubtedly great earbuds (I’m wearing some now as I type this) but they’re not cheap (I’m indefinitely borrowing my set from my mother). They’ve once again dropped back to their lowest price, making them $250 instead of $200. We saw the same sale back in February, so if you missed that, now’s your chance.

They’re our current favorite option for iPhone users, according to our guide to wireless earbuds. They’ve got Apple’s new H2 chip to deliver better noise cancellation and an impressive transparency mode. The battery life isn’t as long as some competitors — you’ll only get about six hours on a charge, though the case delivers an extra three charges before you need to plug in again. Check out our full review here.

A few of our favorite Bluetooth speakers from JBL are up to 38 percent off at Amazon right now. That includes the Flip 6, which $30 off, bringing the waterproof speaker down to $100. We named the Flip 6 one of our favorite portable wireless speakers in our guide. It’s got great sound quality for its relatively small size (just over a pound, and only seven inches long) and it’s plenty durable.

The biggest discount goes to the JBL GO2 with a 38 percent discount making it just $25. It’s got five hours of battery life, a waterproof rating and is just three inches tall. That one didn’t make it into our top picks, but a similarly diminutive speaker that did, the Tribit StormBox Micro 2, is also on sale with a 21 percent discount.

The Charge 5, which we also recommend in our Bluetooth speaker guide is on sale for 22 percent off. That’s not an all-time low, but takes $40 off the usual list price. JBL’s Charge 4 is a little cheaper to begin with and has roughly the same specs, including a two-pound size and 20 hour battery life. It’s on sale for 25 percent off, bringing it down to $113. And if you’d rather buy direct from JBL, many of the same deals can be found on their site as well.

Falling between a home hub and a smart TV, Amazon’s Echo Show 15 can control your smart home and play your favorite shows. It’s seeing a $55 discount this week, bringing it down to $195. If you want to include a remote for a more TV-like experience, that bundle is $55 off too, or $225. After we reviewed the 15 when it first came out, Amazon added the Fire TV component, giving a little more utility to what could be seen as a niche display. It’s wall-mountable so you could use it in the kitchen as a family bulletin board, one that’s also capable of implementing all of your Alexa-based requests and playing a cooking show while you heat up leftovers.

As part of a larger sale, Amazon is discounting the Fire TV Stick 4K to $30. That’s a 40 percent discount and only $5 more than the all-time low it dropped to for the holidays last November. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which supports WiFi 6 and comes with a little more RAM, is 36 percent off, making it $35 instead of $55. If you don’t have a TV that’ll support 4K images anyway, you may as well save a little money and go with the standard Fire TV Stick. It’s down to $27 after taking 33 percent off. All three will turn any set into a smart TV, letting you add and organize apps through Amazon’s Fire TV OS, while also giving you control over your Alexa-enabled smart home devices.

