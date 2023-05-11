Deals: Apple's M2 Pro 14-Inch MacBook Pro Hits Best-Ever Price of … – MacRumors

It’s been a few months since we last saw an all-time low price for Apple’s 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro, but today B&H Photo has brought back this deal. Specifically, you can get the 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00.

At $200 off, this is the best price we’ve ever tracked on the 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro. So far this year, we haven’t seen any retailer other than B&H Photo hit this record low price on this model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Right now, B&H Photo only has stock on the Space Gray model, but you can get the deal on the Silver color if you are okay waiting the two-to-four week delivery estimate. Amazon has the Silver color at this price, but delivery has slipped into mid May.

Other than the entry-level 512GB 14-inch model of the new MacBook Pro, there are a few other solid discounts across Amazon and B&H Photo on other versions of the computer. With these deals listed below, you can save up to $250 on higher-end models, including the 16-inch size of the notebook.

Apple updated the MacBook Pro line in January 2023 with the new 14-inch and 16-inch models. This included next-generation M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, increased maximum memory, longer battery life, HDMI 2.1 with 8K display support, faster Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

You can find the best monthly deals on all new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks in our new “Best Deals” guide. Be sure to visit the guide and bookmark it if you’re on the hunt for a new Apple notebook; we’ll be updating it weekly as we discover new MacBook offers across the web.

