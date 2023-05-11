Microsoft news recap: PC Game Pass launches in 40 new countries … – OnMSFT.com

Posted in:

Microsoft news recap is a weekly feature highlighting the top Microsoft news stories of the past week. Sit back, grab some coffee, and enjoy the read!

Microsoft brings major improvements to the new Bing across Swiftkey, Microsoft Start, and Skype

Improvements to the new Bing have been brought to a variety of Microsoft’s apps, including SwiftKey, Start, and Skype. The updates provide increased functionality of AI across Microsoft’s apps, whilst making it easier to access the new Bing from whichever app you’re in.



Ubisoft+ Multi Access comes to Xbox consoles, finally

After months of waiting, Ubisoft+ has arrived on Xbox, allowing players to subscribe to access Ubisoft’s library of games and add-ons. Players will need to subscribe to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and then connect their Xbox and Ubisoft+ accounts to enjoy the benefits of the subscription service on Xbox.



The Xbox April Update is coming soon with a new search experience and more

The next monthly update for Xbox consoles is on the way, and it will bring a refreshed search experience sporting a gallery-style results, as well as easy-access filter categories, and quicker access to search via the controller. Additionally, YouTube will be available to search via the Movies & TV app, and be able to set custom active hours when your console is in Sleep power mode.



PC Game Pass gets a full launch in 40 new countries today

Microsoft’s PC game subscription service, PC Game Pass, launched in an additional 40 countries this week, bringing the total supported countries to 86. From Albania to Uruguay and everything in-between, PC Game Pass is now available in a much wider range of countries.



