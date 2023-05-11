SpaceX scrubbed another launch attempt of its Falcon Heavy rocket Friday, one day after weather prevented liftoff from Florida’s Space Coast.
If you need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.
Copyright © 2023 ClickOrlando.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.
Home Latest News SpaceX scrubs another launch attempt of Falcon Heavy rocket – WKMG News...
SpaceX scrubs another launch attempt of Falcon Heavy rocket – WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando
SpaceX scrubbed another launch attempt of its Falcon Heavy rocket Friday, one day after weather prevented liftoff from Florida’s Space Coast.