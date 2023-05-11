Crypto news about GALA, AXS and IOTA – The Cryptonomist

Coinbase attacks Pepe: allegations that threaten to rock the crypto exchange

Polygon: ID identity infrastructure and the price of crypto

Venom To Launch A Blockchain Hub With Kenyan Government

New York proposes bill to accept stablecoins as form of bail payment

Travel rules for crypto operators arrive

President Biden proposes 30% tax on bitcoin mining in federal budget proposal

Coinbase: Court orders SEC to respond

CertiK audit firm “guilty” of Merlin rug pulling

Hacker attack on Safemoon LPs: protocol security in the balance

Solana: the crypto-exchange Raydium proposes a $2 million bug fund

Crypto news for Hedera Hashgraph: confirmation of exploit on mainnet that led to theft of service tokens

BlockDown Festival announces Portugal as its next location for huge Web3 culture festival

Crypto Expo Asia Announces Partnerships with Asia Blockchain Association, Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance, Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia, Singapore Fintech Association, and More

The International Tech Conference ICT Spring is back in Luxembourg next June 29 & 30

The world’s largest blockchain and gaming event in Spain is about to begin and promises to be one of the most important of the year.

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

Prices and news of Stellar Lumens (XLM), Monero (XMR) and Avalanche (AVAX) cryptos.

Bitcoin Mining: SEC subpoenas Marathon Digital again

Latest news on crypto prices Dogecoin, Cardano and Cronos

Crypto news: prices and performance of the Floki Inu (FLOKI), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Spongebob (SPONGE) coins

Bitcoin is not dead: what does it mean?

Analysis of the Bitcoin price in relation to the market sentiment

Bitcoin: Boom in Lightning Network transactions

Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister wants citizens to pay for government services with bitcoins

Ethereum price situation after the Shapella hard fork: comparison of deposits and withdrawals from the Beacon chain

Ethereum Foundation transfers more than $30 million to ETH: How will this affect the price?

Ethereum price forecasting: will it succeed in flipping Bitcoin?

Ethereum Initial Coin Offering: a participating address with $4.42 million is reactivated

Bitcoin mining boom

Ordinals Protocol NFTs and BRC-20 tokens could make bitcoin mining more profitable

Tether (USDT): Record profits in Q1 2023

Circle launches the new protocol for transferring USD Coin

Stablecoin: market cap of Tether (USDT) close to its all-time high

USDT stablecoin getting stronger: Tether capitalization nears all-time highs

News and price analysis of the cryptos Gala (GALA), Wojak (WOJAK) and Eos (EOS)

Crypto News: Floki Inu (FLOKI), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL) prices and news

Crypto market: news and prices of Celo, Axelar and Sponge coins

Crypto News: The performance of Solana (SOL), Pepe (PEPE) and Crypto.com (CRO)

News and price analysis for the crypto Pepe (PEPE), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Aave crypto project launches V3 version on Metis

SEC’s definition of “exchange” casts doubt on DEXs of decentralized finance (DeFi)

CoinGecko Labs published the Crypto Report for Q1 2023

Regulators Will Now Turn Their Sights To DeFi-Specific Regulation

The evolution of decentralized finance explained by Wintermute DeFi Governance Digest

Red Bull Doodle Art: global competition now includes NFTs

Solana: NFT marketplace Exchange.art announces the launch of its “Personal Gallery Space

Binance announces ‘Build The Block’: the first reality show in the metaverse

The Nemesis Unveils NEMS Token: Driving Gaming’s Next Frontier

New MMA fighting game with NFT coming: everything there is to know

Crypto Unicorns Game NFT: what is it and how does the new blockchain-based game work

Polygon and Immutable accelerate crypto game development

Pokémon Company could make its way into crypto and NFT markets

Investing in the metaverse: the UBS analysis

Web 3.0 in Italy: 2022 was the breakthrough year for extended reality (XR)

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

Crypto Art: Bruno Cerasi launches his new NFT work “SKIN AND BONES I”

The Astronut’s NFTs had been selected for the Trento Art Festival

Crypto Art: Matteo Mauro launches new NFT collection “Four Season”

The new CPI figure and the crypto market’s reaction

Tesla, Apple and Amazon among the most popular stocks, but Coinbase also shows up

Fed: Jerome Powell’s words are good for cryptos this time

The collapse of First Republic Bank and the end of the banking crisis

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

The Annual Report of the Revolut app: surpassed £100 million in EBITDA and more

Uniswap: the crypto DEX has surpassed Coinbase

Copy trading: how it works and which are the best platforms

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Andrea Porcelli – 14 Apr 2023

Latest news and prices related to the crypto assets Gala (GALA), Axie Infinity (AXS) and IOTA (MIOTA). Three cryptocurrencies, three projects and three different performances. Overall, we can say that the market seems to be going up, but let’s go into detail.

Summary

First let’s analyze Gala, which is priced at $0.0442: in the last thirty days the cryptocurrency has increased its value by 18.27%.

The project continues to grow; the market capitalization at the moment is $308.5 million, with a daily trading volume of $152.5 million.

The circulating supply of the GALA token is 7 billion, with an average holding time of 74 days. We are not talking about an overly popular cryptocurrency, in fact it is in position 67 in the overall ranking, but it remains a very young and ambitious project.

We continue our analysis with IOTA, the project created to facilitate microtransactions between Internet of Things (IoT) devices. IOTA’s price is $0.23 and in the last month it has increased by about 6%. Compared to the last year, where the token lost more than half of its value, IOTA seems to be on a steady but slow recovery.

Currently its market capitalization is $632.8 million, with a volume of $10.9 million. The circulating supply is 2.83 billion IOTA. The token is definitely far from its all-time high of $5.69.

We now move on to Axie Infinity’s AXS token, which we have already discussed in a recent article.

For this one, too, we will limit ourselves to analyzing the last 24 hours of AXS. At the moment Axie Infinity has a value of $9.08, in the last 24 hours it has had an increase of $0.52 USD or 6.13%.

As a result of its increase, its market capitalization has increased to 1.1 billion USD and its volume has grown to $85.3 million.

Gala Music, a subsidiary of Web3 startup Gala Games, has caused a stir in the music industry with its latest partnership.

The company has joined forces with famed music producer Larry Dvoskin and publisher Warner Chappell Music to release a limited-edition collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

These NFTs contain an unreleased version of David Bowie’s 1983 hit, “Let’s Dance,” and are sure to become a valuable commodity for collectors and music lovers.

NFTs have been making headlines in recent times, and many are still trying to understand the concept. In essence, NFTs are unique digital assets that are verified through blockchain technology. This means that each NFT is one-of-a-kind and cannot be replicated or duplicated. They have been used for everything from artwork to sports collectibles, and now they are making their way into the music industry.

Gala Music’s collaboration with Larry Dvoskin and Warner Chappell Music is a great example of how NFTs can be used in the music industry.

NFTs will contain an unreleased version of David Bowie’s iconic hit “Let’s Dance,” originally released in 1983.

The new version of the song was discovered by Dvoskin, who was sifting through old recordings in the archives. He came across a version of the song that had never been released, with a different vocal take and additional saxophone solos.

The limited edition NFTs will include the unreleased version of “Let’s Dance,” as well as exclusive artwork and other bonuses.

They are expected to become highly sought after by music collectors and Bowie fans, and it is easy to see why. The chance to own a unique piece of music history is an opportunity that does not come along often.

Gala Music’s use of NFTs in the music industry has the potential to revolutionize the way we think about music ownership and distribution. With NFTs, artists and musicians can create unique and verifiable digital assets. This creates a new revenue stream for artists and opens up new possibilities for music collectors.

In the world of blockchain technology, 2023 promises to be an exciting year. Two major players, IOTA and Shimmer, have announced plans to integrate several key features that are sure to shake up the industry.

Specifically, both companies plan to add IOTA, IOTA 2.0/Coordicide and Mana smart contracts to their platforms.

IOTA is a DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) platform designed for the Internet of Things (IoT). The platform uses a unique data structure called Tangle, designed to be lightweight and efficient.

The addition of IOTA Smart Contracts is a significant development, as it will allow developers to create decentralized applications (dApps) on the IOTA platform.

Smart contracts are self-executing contracts that can be programmed to be executed automatically when certain conditions are met.

This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for developers, who can create dApps that automate processes and eliminate the need for middlemen.

The addition of IOTA 2.0/Coordicide is also an important development. Coordicide is IOTA’s plan to remove the centralized coordinating node that currently oversees transactions on the network.

This will make the network truly decentralized and more secure. IOTA 2.0 is the next iteration of the IOTA protocol, which will include a number of improvements and enhancements to the platform.

Shimmer is another platform that focuses on IoT applications. The platform is designed to be highly scalable and secure, with a focus on privacy and data integrity.

The addition of Mana to the Shimmer platform is a significant development, as it will allow users to participate in network consensus without having to stake tokens.

Mana is a reputation-based system that determines a user’s influence on the network. This means that users can participate in consensus without having to stake tokens, making it more accessible and democratic.

Although both IOTA and Shimmer have promising features, it is important to note that investment in either company should be based on an individual assessment and not as financial advice.



Stefania Stimolo – 11 May 2023

