FSD Beta 11.3.6 (2022.45.15) Official Tesla Release Notes … – Not a Tesla App

You can enable Full Self-Driving (Beta) by tapping ‘Control’ > ‘Autopilot’ > ‘Full Self-Driving (Beta)’ and following the instructions.

Full Self-Driving is in early limited access Beta and must be used with additional caution. It may do the wrong thing at the worst time, so you must always keep your hands on the wheel and pay extra attention to the road. Do not become complacent. When Full Self-Driving is enabled your vehicle will make lane changes off highway, select forks to follow your navigation route, navigate around other vehicles and objects, and make left and right turns. Use Full Self-Driving in limited Beta only if you will pay constant attention to the road, and be prepared to act immediately, especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations.

Your vehicle is running on Tesla Vision! Note that Tesla Vision also includes some temporary limitations, follow distance is limited to 2-7 and Autopilot top speed is 85 mph.

– Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

– Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 15%, particularly for large trucks and high-yaw rate scenarios, through an additional 30k auto-labeled clips mined from the fleet. Additionally, expanded and tuned dedicated speed control for cut-in objects.

– Improved the position of ego in wide lanes, by biasing in the direction of the upcoming turn to allow other cars to maneuver around ego.

– Improved handling during scenarios with high curvature or large trucks by offsetting in lane to maintain safe distances to other vehicles on the road and increase comfort.

– Improved behavior for path blockage lane changes in dense traffic. Ego will now maintain more headway in blocked lanes to hedge for possible cans in dense traffic.

– Improved lane changes in dense traffic scenarios by allowing higher acceleration during the alignment phase, This results in more natural gap selection to overtake adjacent lane vehicles very close to ego

– Made turns smoother by improving the detection consistency between lanes, lines and road edge predictions. This was accomplished by integrating the latest version of the lane-guidance module into the road edge and lines network.

– Improved accuracy for detecting other vehicles’ moving semantics. Improved precision by 23% for cases where other vehicles transition to driving and reduced error by 12% for cases where Autopilot incorrectly detects its lead vehicle as parked. These were achieved by increasing video context in the network, adding more data of these scenarios, and increasing the loss penalty for control-relevant vehicles,

– Extended maximum trajectory optimization horizon, resulting in smoother control for high curvature roads and far away vehicles when driving at highway speeds.

– Improved driving behavior next to row of parked cars in narrow lanes, preferring to offset and staying within lane instead of unnecessarily lane changing away or slowing down.

– Improved back-to-back lane change maneuvers through better fusion between vision-based localization and coarse map lane counts.

– Added text blurbs in the user interface to communicate upcoming maneuvers that FSD Beta plans to make. Also improved the visualization of upcoming slowdowns along the vehicle’s path. Chevrons render at varying opacity and speed to indicate the slowdown intensity, and a solid line appears at locations where the car will come to a stop.

– Improved the recall and precision of object detection, notably reducing the position error of semi-trucks by 10%, increasing the recall and precision of crossing vehicles over 100m away by 3% and 7%, respectively, and increasing the recall of motorbikes by 5%. This was accomplished by implementing additional quality checks in our two million video clip autolabeled dataset.

– Reduced false offsetting around objects in wide lanes and near intersections by improving object kinematics modeling in low speed scenarios.

– Adjusted position of Automatic Blind Spot Camera when FSD Beta is active to prioritize the Autopilot visualization. Drag the camera to save custom positions.

In accordance with a recent recall (campaign #23V085 for US and #2023-063 for Canada), Tesla is making improvements to the following specific behaviors within FSD Beta:

1. Improved decision logic to proceed through or stop at certain yellow lights by modeling the decision as a tradeoff framework that considers estimated: deceleration required to stop, time to enter and exit the intersection, and the distance traversed across the intersection before the light transitions to red. This should make yellow light handling more natural and human-like.

2. Improved the longitudinal slowdown control profile when leading up to stop sign intersections to make the overall maneuver feel more perceptible and natural.

3. Improved the Tesla’s speed adjustment when entering certain speed zones by allowing for earlier control for detected speed limit signs. The assertiveness of the response when slowing down for detected speed limit signs is determined by the current speed and its difference to the speed indicated by the detected sign. Added a visual glow behind the speed limit icon on the user-interface to alert the driver when the vehicle’s set speed exceeds the detected speed limit by more than 50%. Finally, the option for an absolute Speed Limit offset in FSD Beta was removed; only the percent-based offset will be available.

4. Updated the behavior for certain scenarios where the Tesla may maneuver from a turn lane to continue traveling straight. These maneuvers will now be treated as a lane change, where the turn indicator is used to alert other drivers of the Tesla’s intent.

As a reminder, the driver is responsible for vehicle operation even when FSD Beta is engaged. You must constantly supervise the road, keep your hands on the wheel and be ready to intervene to maintain safety.

To view an expanded driving visualization when in drive with Full Self-Driving enabled, drag the light gray visualization bar to the right.

For maximum safety and accountability, use of Full Self-Driving (Beta) will be suspended if improper usage is detected. Improper usage is when you, or another driver of your vehicle, receive five ‘Forced Autopilot Disengagements’. A disengagement is when the Autopilot system disengages for the remainder of a trip after the driver receives several audio and visual warnings for inattentiveness. Driver-initiated disengagements do not count as improper usage and are expected from the driver. Keep your hands on the wheel and remain attentive at all times. Use of any hand-held devices while using Autopilot is not allowed.

The FSD Beta feature can only be removed per this suspension method and it will be unavailable for approximately two weeks.

Tesla Vision Park Assist provides visual and audio alerts of surrounding objects. This feature uses the occupancy network to predict high-definition outlines of objects 360 degrees around the car.

Note: Tesla Vision Park Assist is for guidance purposes only and is not a substitute for an aware driver. Please be attentive and avoid obstacles as required.

This FSD Beta includes new driving visualizations. They include:

Wider Path: The vehicle’s intended path is now wider to better illustrate which objects may be in the vehicle’s path and better represents the space the vehicle will occupy in an intersection or lane.

Chevrons: Blue chevrons will now be displayed in the vehicle’s path to illustrate that the vehicle is slowing down during that path segment. The opacity and speed of the moving chevrons depict the rate of slow down.

Stop Line: The path will also display a black or white line that signifies that the vehicle is planning to stop at that location.

Blue Traffic Lights: The visualization will now display traffic lights in blue if the vehicle feels they are relevant to its navigation.

Drivers now have a new, hands-free way to provide feedback to Tesla. After a disengagement of Autopilot, the driver will be able to provide a brief audio message describing why they disengaged Autopilot.

The car will automatically prompt the driver to leave feedback and the driver can activate the feature by pressing the voice command button.

Above the visualization, FSD Beta will now display messages to indicate what the vehicle is planning to do or what it’s waiting for.

For example, you may see messages such as ‘Waiting for bicyclist,’ or ‘Stopping for red light.’

With Navigate on Autopilot, you could have the vehicle avoid speed-based lane changes and only perform a lane change when it was necessary to follow the route.

With the introduction of FSD Beta to highway driving, Tesla has introduced a new ‘Minimal Lane Changes’ option. This option will also reduce the number of lane changes. Tesla says Minimal Lane Changes will do the following:

“When enabled, Full Self-Driving (Beta) will limit changes only to follow the navigation route or when required for safety. This option gets reset when the car is parked at the end of a drive.”

Tesla’s Autopilot menu has been reorganized to remove certain options that are no longer relevant. Navigate on Autopilot preferences, ‘Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control’ and ‘Full Self-Driving Visualization Preview’ options have all been removed.

The other major change is that Tesla now clearly lays out the options for its Driver Assistance System. You now pick from one of the three options: Traffic-Aware Cruise Control, Autosteer (Beta) and Full Self-Driving (Beta).

Tilting the right scroll wheel left/right will now adjust the FSD Profile from Chill to Average to Assertive.

This is the same profile that shows up in the Controls > Autopilot menu.

Before FSD Beta was enabled on the highway, the right scroll wheel would adjust the follow distance from 2 to 7.

You can now see a live view of your vehicle’s cabin camera while within the vehicle.

You can now view your vehicle’s cabin camera feed while in the vehicle. This is useful to see what the cabin camera captures, as well as being able to preview your video feed before beginning a Zoom meeting.

To preview your cabin camera feed go to Controls > Service and tap on Preview Camera.

This is an early look at the release notes for FSD Beta v11.3. This update is currently being rolled out to select Tesla employees, but it is not available publicly yet.

– Enabled FSD Beta on highway. This unifies the vision and planning stack on and off-highway and replaces the legacy highway stack, which is over four years old. The legacy highway stack still relies on several single-camera and single-frame networks, and was setup to handle simple lane-specific maneuvers. FSD Beta’s multi-camera video networks and next-gen planner, that allows for more complex agent interactions with less reliance on lanes, make way for adding more intelligent behaviors, smoother control and better decision making.

– Added voice drive-notes. After an intervention, you can now send Tesla an anonymous voice message describing your experience to help improve Autopilot.

– Expanded Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) to handle vehicles that cross ego’s path. This includes cases where other vehicles run their red light or turn across ego’s path, stealing the right-of-way. Replay of previous collisions of this type suggests that 49% of the events would be mitigated by the new behavior. This improvement is now active in both manual driving and autopilot operation.

– Improved autopilot reaction time to red light runners and stop sign runners by 500ms, by increased reliance on object’s instantaneous kinematics along with trajectory estimates.

– Added a long-range highway lanes network to enable earlier response to blocked lanes and high curvature.

– Reduced goal pose prediction error for candidate trajectory neural network by 40% and reduced runtime by 3X. This was achieved by improving the dataset using heavier and more robust offline optimization, increasing the size of this improved dataset by 4X, and implementing a better architecture and feature space.

– Improved occupancy network detections by oversampling on 180K challenging videos including rain reflections, road debris, and high curvature.

– Improved recall for close-by cut-in cases by 20% by adding 40k autolabeled fleet clips of this scenario to the dataset. Also improved handling of cut-in cases by improved modeling of their motion into ego’s lane, leveraging the same for smoother lateral and longitudinal control for cut-in objects.

– Added “lane guidance module and perceptual loss to the Road Edges and Lines network, improving the absolute recall of lines by 6% and the absolute recall of road edges by 7%.

– Improved overall geometry and stability of lane predictions by updating the “lane guidance” module representation with information relevant to predicting crossing and oncoming lanes.

– Improved handling through high speed and high curvature scenarios by offsetting towards inner lane lines.

– Improved lane changes, including: earlier detection and handling for simultaneous lane changes, better gap selection when approaching deadlines, better integration between speed-based and nav-based lane change decisions and more differentiation between the FSD driving profiles with respect to speed lane changes.

– Improved longitudinal control response smoothness when following lead vehicles by better modeling the possible effect of lead vehicles’ brake lights on their future speed profiles.

– Improved detection of rare objects by 18% and reduced the depth error to large trucks by 9%, primarily from migrating to more densely supervised autolabeled datasets.

– Improved semantic detections for school busses by 12% and vehicles transitioning from stationary-to-driving by 15%. This was achieved by improving dataset label accuracy and increasing dataset size by 5%.

– Improved decision making at crosswalks by leveraging neural network based ego trajectory estimation in place of approximated kinematic models.

– Improved reliability and smoothness of merge control, by deprecating legacy merge region tasks in favor of merge topologies derived from vector lanes.

– Unlocked longer fleet telemetry clips (by up to 26%) by balancing compressed IPC buffers and optimized write scheduling across twin SOCs.

This update includes new visualization, including new traffic lights, a different color scheme for road edges and a high-level view when crossing intersections.

There are likely more visualizations that we haven’t seen yet, so stay tuned for more details.

Tilting the right scroll wheel left/right will now adjust the FSD Profile from Chill to Average to Assertive.

This is the same profile that shows up in the Controls > Autopilot menu.

Before FSD Beta was enabled on the highway, the right scroll wheel would adjust the follow distance from 2 to 7.

Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.

