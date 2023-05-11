Xbox's May system update launches this week | VGC – Video Games Chronicle

See Xbox gamertags of Discord friends, wireless controller firmware update and more

Microsoft has detailed Xbox’s May system update, which is rolling out this week.

This month’s update introduces the ability for players to view the Xbox gamertags of their Discord friends.

“Starting today, you’ll be able to see the Xbox gamertags of your Discord friends while you’re connected to Discord Voice from your Xbox,” Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post.

“This makes it easier to add each other as Xbox friends and send each other Xbox game invites.”

The update also introduces new sort and filter options on the pages players can browse on Xbox’s website and on consoles, to make it easier to find games based on price, supported languages and accessibility features.

The latest Xbox wireless controller firmware update includes bug fixes for slow battery drain in controllers with internal batteries including Xbox Elite Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive controllers or the Xbox rechargeable battery.

And there’s a bug fix for controllers that disconnect in games when using headphones with 4K, 120Hz, and variable refresh rate enabled.

April’s Xbox system update introduced a refreshed Xbox search experience and an adjustable active hours power setting for consoles.

The European Commission will reportedly approve Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard next week.

That’s according to Reuters sources, who claim May 15 is the likeliest date that EU antitrust regulators will announce the decision.

