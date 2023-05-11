Roku gets brilliant freebie this month Fire TV fans will be jealous of – Express

The Fire TV Stick might be one of the most popular streaming devices in the world but one of it’s biggest rivals is trying to tempt telly addicts to make the switch. Right now anyone that picks up a new Roku device will be able to get 30 days’ worth of Discovery+ entirely for free. The streaming service – which is also available as a Prime Video channel – will be available without charge to anyone who purchases a streaming gadget like the Roku Express HD and Roku Express 4K or a Roku-powered TV. To claim the freebie you simply have to activate your new Roku device and add the Discovery+ channel.Doing so will give you free access to hit shows like Ghost Adventures (which you can watch to get in the Halloween mood), 90 Day Fiancé UK and Gold Rush.You will also get access to the huge back catalogue of popular documentaries and reality shows made by Discovery such as Deadliest Catch and the Faking It series.This Discovery+ freebie will be available with Roku devices until January 15 2023 – so you’ll have plenty of time to claim this offer.Just bear in mind that your Discovery+ subscription will auto-renew so if you don’t want to continue using it after your free trial is over make sure you cancel before then. Otherwise you’ll be charged the typical £4.99 a month fee for the Entertainment plan.If you’re after a Roku device one of the few places you can currently get money off is Amazon UK.Right now Amazon is running a deal on the Roku Express HD. This popular gadget is priced at £29.99 but is available at the moment for £26.49 The Express HD is the entry-level Roku streaming device and lets you access thousands of free and paid-for channels.You will be able to tune in to popular apps such as iPlayer, NOW and Prime Video via your Roku device, while the remote is fitted with shortcut buttons that lets you easily access Netflix and Disney+ quickly.

Roku is one of the most popular streaming device makers around. And right now you can get money off the entry-level Express HD gadget from Amazon UK.

Elsewhere, the Roku Channel which can be accessed on all Roku devices offers an ever-evolving selection of free movies, boxsets and more.

If you like the sound of all this but are looking for a bigger living room upgrade then you should head on over to the Argos website, who are running deals on Roku-powered TVs.

The retailer is running a number of special offers on Roku devices which gives you money-off when you buy a soundbar with your new telly.

The cheapest Roku-powered TV available on the Argos website is a 43inch television made by Hisense.

This 4K LED TV is available for just £249.

You can also get money off Samsung or Phillips soundbars when you purchase this telly and claim four months worth of Spotify Premium for free.

