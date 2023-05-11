Home Latest News Disney+ September 2022 Schedule: Movies and TV Title Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will become available on the streaming service this coming September. This includes the highly-anticipated series debuts of Lucasfilm’s newest Star Wars prequel series Andor and Pixar’s animated spin-off Cars on the Road as well as the return of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for its second season.
Next month will also see the world premieres of new Disney+ original films including the live-action Pinocchio film starring Tom Hanks and the long-awaited horror comedy sequel Hocus Pocus 2. Marvel Studios’ latest superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson will also be available for streaming this September.
