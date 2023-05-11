Bard is an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA. Built using our large language models and draw… https://t.co/FMp4RTGS4Q
The six-member expert panel set up by the Supreme Court following the publication of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group has submitted a report in a sealed cover to the apex court on May 8.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has stopped receiving its share of oil from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 but will get dividends from the field, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld an arbitral ruling in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its partners in a case alleging migration of gas to company-operated block from adjacent ones of state-run ONGC.
WHO just removed Covid-19’s emergency tag. That doesn’t mark the end of the virus or the pandemic.
Burger beats pizza: why McDonald’s franchisee Westlife is a favourite among fund managers
3 insights to kick-start your day, featuring Fitch’s India rating
Google Bard: Here’s all you need to know about the AI chat service – Economic Times
