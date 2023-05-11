CFTC Chief Doubles Down on Binance in Wake of Crypto Case – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

Highlights from a week-long virtual event bringing Bloomberg Businessweek magazine to life. Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec host a look back at the best interviews, discussions and more.

Quebec Energy Shortfall Hurts EV Supply Chain, Says Lithium CEO

Carl Icahn’s Firm OKs Buybacks, Increases Shares Backing His Debt

UK Economists Question BOE’s Credibility After Boost for Outlook

UK Food Prices Replace Energy as Top Inflation Concern for BOE

IMF Warns US Default Would Have ‘Serious Repercussions’ Globally

Octopus, Ovo Bid for Shell’s UK Home Energy Supply Business

College Students Are Urging Their Schools Dump Starbucks Coffee Over Shutdowns of Unionized Cafes

Lyft Will Discontinue Pooled Rides, Launch New Airport Feature

Elon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down as Twitter’s CEO

Peloton Hits Record Low After Recalling 2.2 Million Bikes

Biden’s Debt Ceiling Meeting With McCarthy Pushed to Next Week

Faster Energy Permitting Gains Traction in US Debt-Limit Talks

Monthly Mortgage Payments Could Surge 22% If US Defaults

Here’s When You Might Have to Start Paying Student Loans Again

Robots Are Coming for Your Love Life

What’s Trending Today: CNN Town Hall, Peloton Recall, Backpack Ban

Why Low Inflation in China Is No Cause for Applause

EPA Picks a Smarter Way to Deal With Dirty Power Plants

Blackstone Can Be the Bank

Venezuela Brain Drain Enriches Panama and Other Neighbors

Too Small to Succeed Is the Problem Facing Regional Banks

Your Ad Data Is Now Powering Government Surveillance

UK Cost-of-Living Crisis Fades as BOE Predicts Rising Incomes

How the End of a Trump-Era Border Rule Complicates Biden’s Immigration Policy

Blackouts Loom for Most of US in Extreme Summer-Heat Scenario

Fed’s Waller Says Climate Change Doesn’t Pose Serious Financial Risk

White House Unveils a New Climate Fix: Building Codes and Energy Retrofits

Australia’s Timber Homes Are Where the Suburbs Meet the Frontier

‘Where to Meet People’ Internet Searches Spike Amid Loneliness Epidemic

BlockFi Crypto Customers Lose Fight Over Disputed Coin Transfers

IRS Working With Ukraine to Track Russian Crypto Sanctions Evaders

Crypto Lender Nexo Takes Steps to Dissolve UK Units





The head of Commodity Futures Trading Commission admonished Binance Holdings Ltd over its compliance with US rules after the derivatives regulator sued the crypto exchange and its chief executive last month for a litany of alleged violations.

“These are not unsophisticated individuals,” CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said Thursday at an event hosted by Princeton University. “They are starting large companies and offering futures contracts and derivatives to US customers.”

