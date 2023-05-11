CFTC Chief Doubles Down on Binance in Wake of Crypto Case – Bloomberg

Romaine Bostick breaks down the day’s top stories and trading action leading into the close.
Quebec Energy Shortfall Hurts EV Supply Chain, Says Lithium CEO
Carl Icahn’s Firm OKs Buybacks, Increases Shares Backing His Debt
UK Economists Question BOE’s Credibility After Boost for Outlook
UK Food Prices Replace Energy as Top Inflation Concern for BOE
IMF Warns US Default Would Have ‘Serious Repercussions’ Globally
Octopus, Ovo Bid for Shell’s UK Home Energy Supply Business
College Students Are Urging Their Schools Dump Starbucks Coffee Over Shutdowns of Unionized Cafes
Lyft Will Discontinue Pooled Rides, Launch New Airport Feature
Elon Musk Says He’s Stepping Down as Twitter’s CEO
Peloton Hits Record Low After Recalling 2.2 Million Bikes
Biden’s Debt Ceiling Meeting With McCarthy Pushed to Next Week
Faster Energy Permitting Gains Traction in US Debt-Limit Talks
Monthly Mortgage Payments Could Surge 22% If US Defaults
Here’s When You Might Have to Start Paying Student Loans Again
Robots Are Coming for Your Love Life
What’s Trending Today: CNN Town Hall, Peloton Recall, Backpack Ban
Why Low Inflation in China Is No Cause for Applause
EPA Picks a Smarter Way to Deal With Dirty Power Plants
Blackstone Can Be the Bank
Venezuela Brain Drain Enriches Panama and Other Neighbors
Too Small to Succeed Is the Problem Facing Regional Banks
Your Ad Data Is Now Powering Government Surveillance
UK Cost-of-Living Crisis Fades as BOE Predicts Rising Incomes
How the End of a Trump-Era Border Rule Complicates Biden’s Immigration Policy
Blackouts Loom for Most of US in Extreme Summer-Heat Scenario
Fed’s Waller Says Climate Change Doesn’t Pose Serious Financial Risk
White House Unveils a New Climate Fix: Building Codes and Energy Retrofits
Australia’s Timber Homes Are Where the Suburbs Meet the Frontier
‘Where to Meet People’ Internet Searches Spike Amid Loneliness Epidemic
BlockFi Crypto Customers Lose Fight Over Disputed Coin Transfers
IRS Working With Ukraine to Track Russian Crypto Sanctions Evaders
Crypto Lender Nexo Takes Steps to Dissolve UK Units
The head of Commodity Futures Trading Commission admonished Binance Holdings Ltd over its compliance with US rules after the derivatives regulator sued the crypto exchange and its chief executive last month for a litany of alleged violations.
“These are not unsophisticated individuals,” CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam said Thursday at an event hosted by Princeton University. “They are starting large companies and offering futures contracts and derivatives to US customers.”
CFTC Chief Doubles Down on Binance in Wake of Crypto Case – Bloomberg
