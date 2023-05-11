Banks at risk of faster collapses in social media age, says Andrew … – The Telegraph

Chosen by us to get you up to speed at a glance

The rise of social media means that bank runs are faster and more dangerous than ever before, Andrew Bailey has warned.

The Bank of England Governor said that an unmanageable wave of withdrawals can hit lenders more quickly in the digital age as rumour spreads rapidly and funds can be transferred fast online.

Mr Bailey added that governments must be prepared to allow banks to collapse and savers to lose money under the post-financial crisis framework if the rules are to work.

He told the spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF): “If people feel that they can’t use the resolution then you’ve got to come back and ask a really fundamental question. We’ve just spent ten years or more developing this thing, but is it the right thing?”

“Are uninsured deposits going to bear losses or not? And if they’re not, then you have to think very hard, well, how are you going to resolve the bank?”

While Mr Bailey said he was confident that the system put in place after 2009 to wind down banks worked, he added that it had left savers in smaller lenders, which do not have the buffers of their bigger rivals, more vulnerable in a run.

Mr Bailey was speaking on Wednesday at Washington, weeks after markets were roiled by a run on US lender Silicon Valley Bank.

He said: “We saw with Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) that with the technology we have today – both in terms of communication and speed of access to bank account – runs can go further much more quickly.”

The chaos that ensued after SVB's collapse also engulfed Credit Suisse, forcing the Swiss government to engineer its emergency takeover by rival UBS.

In both instances, nervous customers tried to withdraw vast amounts of money in days. SVB failed after its clients attempted to access nearly all of their deposits in less than 48 hours.

Mr Bailey said that the speed of run on the US’s 16th largest bank “must beg the question of what are appropriate and desired liquidity buffers that create the time needed to take action to solve the problem".

However, he insisted that a systemic crisis had been avoided and the banking system remained strong.

The Governor said: "I do not believe we face a systemic banking crisis. When I look at the UK banks, they are well capitalised, liquid and able to serve their customers and support the economy."

The remarks echo comments by the IMF on Monday over how technology can amplify already heightened risks to banks and other financial institutions.

In a blog post, Tobias Adrian, the fund's director of monetary and capital markets, said: “Funding could disappear rapidly for banks and nonbanks, and fears could spread, amplified by social media and private chat groups."

Group chats for tech professionals on platforms such as WhatsApp, Slack, Signal and Telegram helped fuel the run on SVB, as worried depositors spread the word of the bank’s troubles.

To reduce the risks, Mr Bailey suggested that the £85,000 deposit protection limit might need to rise, particularly to help protect smaller banks.

In the US – where the official limit is $250,000 (£200,000) – unlimited deposits were protected at SVB amid fears over the consequences if customers were allowed to lose money.

An increase in the limit would need to be approved by the Treasury.

Mr Bailey said: "The idea behind deposit protection is to set a level below which the assurance of value holds, and above which it does not. Practice, I would suggest, points to the difficulty of this principle."

He added that lenders could be forced to hold larger cushions of liquid assets to buy time if they run into trouble.

Mr Bailey said: “We can’t assume that, going forwards, the current answer on the total size of liquidity protection is the correct one."

But while banks’ insufficient buffers a decade ago contributed to the financial crisis, increasing requirements even further than in the years after also carries downsides.

Mr Bailey said that a crackdown on lenders and other financial companies such as pension schemes and hedge funds could “create a constraint on lending and investment in the real economy”.

He said: “For the UK economy this would go against the need to finance investment to support stronger potential growth, from its current weak level."

Major British lenders cumulatively have a buffer of £1.4 trillion in reserves and financial assets they can shift quickly such as government bonds.

Huw van Steenis, who was an external advisor to the previous Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, said money moves much more rapidly today than during the financial crisis.

Mr van Steenis, who is now vice chairman at the consultant Oliver Wyman, said that Signature Bank – a US lender shut down by regulators in March – lost 20pc of its deposits in a few hours. He compared this to the collapse of Washington Mutual in 2008, which lost 10pc of deposits in nine days, saying: "The speed is dramatically faster."

A shift to central bank digital currencies could bring even greater risks, Mr van Steenis warned.

That's all from us, we'll be back tomorrow morning with the latest.

The world is not on the cusp of another banking crisis of the scale of the 2008 crash despite recent jitters in the market, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said.

Speaking in Washington DC, Mr Bailey said the banks are now in a better position than they were and that authorities are also better equipped to deal with any potential problems.

"I do not see the evidence that we've got on our hands what I would call the makings of a 2007/08 financial crisis," Mr Bailey said at an event hosted by the IMF in Washington. He continued:

I think the system is in a much more robust condition – that's the first point of defence.

The second point of defence is that we've got a lot more tools in our armoury to deal with these things than we had in 2007 and 2008 when we were somewhat making it up as we hit the crisis.

But he said there were things to learn from the recent problems in the sector, including the speed at which bank runs can happen with modern technology and the portion of uninsured deposits in banks.

Elon Musk has accused the BBC of covering up the side effects of Covid vaccinations and spreading misinformation about masks.

Senior technology reporter Matthew Field has the details:

The billionaire accused the broadcaster of double standards after a BBC journalist asked him about hate speech and fake news on Twitter during a combative interview.

Mr Musk said: “Does the BBC hold itself at all responsible for misinformation regarding masking and the side effects of vaccinations. And not reporting on that at all?

“And what about the fact that the BBC was put under pressure by the British government to change editorial policy?”

The entrepreneur did not expand on his allegations, which were made during a surprise interview with a BBC reporter at Twitter's San Francisco offices.

Some of the BBC's early coverage of masks, in which experts questioned their effectiveness, now carry disclaimers about the original reporting.

Read the full story here

Credit Suisse’s rescue package has been rejected by Switzerland’s parliament in a symbolic vote.

It voted against the government’s decision to provide an aid package of 109 billion Swiss francs (£97bn) to support UBS’s takeover of Credit Suisse.

While the upper house approved the government contribution, the parliament’s lower and larger chamber opposed the funding.

However, the Finance Ministry said the symbolic rebuke has no impact on the merger.

The ministry noted that the country’s finance delegation, which oversees the entire financial budget, already approved the deal on behalf of parliament when Credit Suisse collapsed last month.

The government secured the binding approval by using an emergency law that bypassed Switzerland's 250-member legislature due to the urgency of the situation.

"The funds have already been fully committed," the Finance Ministry added.

Italy's data protection agency may lift its temporary ban against ChatGPT if the chatbot service meets its list of "concrete" demands by the end of the month.

It comes after OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy after the authority, known as Garante, temporarily restricted its personal data processing and began a probe into a suspected breach of privacy rules.

The authority said OpenAI is required to inform users in Italy of "the methods and logic" behind the processing of data necessary for ChatGPT to operate.

The watchdog also asked OpenAI to provide tools to enable people whose data is involved, including non-users, to request the correction of personal data inaccurately generated by the service or its deletion, if a correction is not possible.

OpenAI should also allow non-users to oppose "in a simple and accessible manner" the processing of their personal data to run its algorithms, Garante said.

It also asked the company to introduce an age verification system capable of excluding access to users under 13 by the end of September.

Garante said it would continue investigating potential breaches of data protection rules by OpenAI, reserving the right to impose any other measures needed at the end of its ongoing probe.

Spain's data protection agency yesterday asked the European Union's privacy watchdog to evaluate concerns surrounding ChatGPT.

The acting head of the National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has been offered the role permanently.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has appointed Dax Harkins as its new chief executive of the state-owned savings bank.

Mr Harkins, who worked in financial services for 30 years, was made acting chief executive last month. He joined the organisation in 2003.

The appointment follows an open recruitment process, in line with Civil Service Commission rules.

He replaces Ian Ackerley, who retired last month after six years in the role.

The NS&I offers a broad range of savings and investment products to 25m customers, which are all backed by the Treasury.

Funds are then used by the Government towards delivering public services such as policing, healthcare, and schools.



Liz Truss also criticised a new economic model that has gained popularity in recent years, which she described as the "anti-growth movement".

In her speech at think tank Heritage Foundation, the former British prime minister criticised the model for focusing on redistribution, stagnation and embedding "woke culture" into business.

She said the movement includes "socialists in environmental clothing" who want to stop economic activity in the name of tackling climate change.

The model results in greater taxes, subsidies and regulation, Ms Truss added.

You can't expect economic growth and prosperity when companies are more focused on meeting meaningless diversity quotas and complying with radical climate change standards, rather than engaging in competition and generating money for their employees and the country. pic.twitter.com/flF9TSSxzq

Liz Truss has called Emmanuel Macron's visit to China "a mistake", and accused the French president of drawing a "moral equivalence" between China and the West.

In a Q&A after her speech at the think tank Heritage Foundation in the US, the former Prime Minister said:

The idea that we can treat China as just a another global player is wrong.

It is a totalitarian regime and we need to adapt our policies accordingly and we need to be much more sceptical about what is said by China and what their promises are. And we need to make sure that we are working together as an alliance.

So I don't agree at all with the visit by Ursula von der Leyen and Macron. I think it was a mistake. I think it showed a divide in the West which doesn't exist.

And I also believe that we should be much much tougher on supporting Taiwan at this juncture.

Barclays is closing another 15 branches across the UK, adding to the loss of hundreds of branches across the banking sector in 2023.

The British bank is closing two locations in Northern Ireland, one in Wales and 12 in England, in July.

It brings the total of Barclays branches closing this year to 73.

The latest announcement brings the total number of high street bank branches set for closure to 228.

Barclays said:

As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods.

We also support access to cash with our cashback without purchase service, 24-hour deposit-taking ATMs and by working alongside the Post Office and Cash Access UK.

The banking industry has pointed to data showing that fewer people are using their branches to justify an increasing number of closures during recent years.

The pandemic also accelerated changes in how customers used banking services, with many learning for the first time how to bank from home.

However, critics say some of the more vulnerable members of society – especially those in older age groups who are less confident on the internet – will be left without access to services they understand.

The cost of eggs has fallen by the most in 36 years, according to new US inflation data.

The latest US consumer price index, a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve, shows that the price of eggs dropped by 11pc in March.

This is the second consecutive month that egg prices have tumbled and is the largest monthly drop since 1987.

It comes after prices reached record highs in January as the worst avian flu outbreak in history killed tens of millions of chickens over the past year, restricting the supply of eggs.

Soaring inflation, increased feed and production costs, and regulatory changes also created upward pressure on egg prices.

However, the US Department of Agriculture this week said that egg supplies are now “moderate to available”, as the bird flu restrictions ease.

The latest announcement offers relief to US consumers having faced months of rising food inflation.

Egg prices getting fried, poached, and scrambled … m/m drop of -10.9% for CPI eggs in March was largest since December 1987 pic.twitter.com/wEH0QNIXQW

JP Morgan has reportedly asked its managing directors to work from the office five days a week, ending hybrid working practices which came out of the pandemic.

In a memo sent to staff, JP Morgan's operating committee said that its leaders play a "critical role in reinforcing our culture and running our businesses".

The committee continued:

They have to be visible on the floor, they must meet with clients, they need to teach and advise, and they should always be accessible for immediate feedback and impromptu meetings. We need them to lead by example, which is why we’re asking all managing directors to be in the office five days a week.

The Wall Street lender said that employees eligble for hybrid working are still required to be in the office three days a week. It noted there are "a number of employees" who who are not meeting their in-office attendance expectations, Bloomberg reported.

The operating committee added:

You’re responsible for meeting your hybrid model requirements. Your manager is responsible for ensuring that attendance requirements are being met and in cases where they aren’t, taking the appropriate performance management steps, which could include corrective action.

Alright, I'm off. My colleague Adam Mawardi will guide you into the evening.

Bank runs in the digital age are happening more quickly and could force lenders to hold onto more cash, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said.

We saw with Silicon Valley Bank that with the technology we have today – both in terms of communication and speed of access to bank account – runs can go further much more quickly. This must beg the question of what are appropriate and desired liquidity buffers that create the time needed to take action to solve the problem.

The world is not facing a global banking crisis on the scale of 2008, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has told the Institute for International Finance.

The post crisis reforms to bank regulation have worked. Today I do not believe we face a systemic banking crisis. When I look at the UK banks, they are well capitalised, liquid and able to serve their customers and support the economy.

With a slight uptick in core inflation and ongoing uncertainty from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, analysts are still betting the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten interest rates. Marcus Brookes, chief investment officer at Quilter Investors, writes:

US inflation appears to be easing more than expected for the time being, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat inflation are having a positive impact without pushing the economy into recession. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, remains stubbornly high, keeping the possibility of further rate hikes on the table.

With the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank still unfolding, the lack of consensus among top Fed officials on whether another quarter-point rate rise is necessary, and inflation following the predicted trajectory, a 25 basis point rise in interest rates seems like the most probable outcome for the Fed at its upcoming meeting. The fight against inflation is set to continue for the foreseeable future, and Jerome Powell has made it clear that he will take decisive action if needed.

Inflation in the US eased by more than expected in March, in what could be some breathing room for the Federal Reserve, Eir Nolsøe reports.

Consumer prices grew by 5pc in the year to March, below the 5.2pc predicted by economists. This marks a drop of one percentage point from February.

The drop suggests Fed's most aggressive round of tightening in decades is starting to tame rampant inflation. However, policymakers will still feel uneasy about the rise in core inflation, which strips out volatile components like food and energy.

Core inflation rose as expected to 5.6pc, up by 0.1 percentage point. The measure, which is seen as an indicator of whether price rises are becoming embedded in the economy, is likely to keep another rate hike on the table, analysts say.

The upper limit of the Fed's target rate is now at 5pc.

Consumer prices in the US climbed by 5pc in March, down from 6pc a month earlier, according to the latest print from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

US CPI is now down from a high of 9pc last year, but still well above the Federal Reserve's 2pc target.

Jeremy Hunt risks stoking inflation and a surge in public debt if he gives in to demands for higher public sector pay, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suggested.

The IMF said a combination of “lacklustre growth” and “further increases in public wages and other social spending” could place the UK's borrowing on an sharply higher path, Szu Ping Chan writes.

The fund said the projected increase in gross UK debt from 84.5pc of GDP in 2019 before the pandemic to 113.1pc of GDP by 2028 means Britain is facing a “steeper upward trajectory” than other advanced economies.

The impacts of government wage hikes on private wages and core [inflation] are significantly larger and longer-lasting when labour markets are tighter.

The findings imply that during periods of high inflation and tight labor markets, public wage policy should balance the need to attract and retain high-quality civil servants against the risk of fomenting inflationary pressures.

Public sector wages rose by 4.8pc in the three months to January compared with a year ago in the fastest increase since February 2006, but these still trail behind private sector average increases of 7pc over the same period, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Tesco has undercut German rivals Aldi and Lidl on milk after slashing the price of a pint for the first time in three years, Hannah Boland reports.

Britain's biggest supermarket has cut the price of a pint of milk from 95p to 90p, while it has also knocked 5p off the cost of two pints and 10p off a four pint carton.

The price cuts, which are the first at Tesco since May 2020, mean it is now selling milk for less than the German discounters. Aldi sells a pint for 95p, while Lidl sells a four pint carton for £1.65. Tesco is cutting the price of its four pint option to £1.55.

It comes amid a fierce price war in the supermarket sector, with British grocers battling to hang on to market share as the German discounters advance.

Sales of Mercedes cars increased by 3pc in the first three months of the year, the carmaker said, boosted by improving demand for electric vehicles.

Global sales hit 503,500 models, with Europe driving growth at 8pc. Full electric car sales nearly doubled to 51,500 cars.

Separately, Swedish truck maker Volvo AB reported a 25pc boost in sales, beating market expectations, with revenues rising to $12.5bn.

Shares in Volvo AB, which spun off its consumer car division Volvo Cars in 1999, jumped more than 8pc.

Google has dropped its vaccine mandate after US president Joe Biden formally ended the country’s state of national emergency over the Covid-19 pandemic, Gareth Corfield reports.

An email sent to all Google staff on Tuesday revealed the change of policy. A senior executive wrote that “vaccines will no longer be required as a condition of entry to any of our buildings”.

Chris Rackow, Google’s vice president of global security, told employees in a message first reported by CNBC: “We put in place emergency measures such as our Covid-19 vaccine policy to keep everyone safe, but now the world is in a very different place.”

EY's US business will attempt to save $500m after the company's American arm shut down plans to split its audit and consulting arms

The Big Four firm's US executives outlined a plan to cut costs after its executive committee confirmed EY would abandon plans for a historic carve up, the Financial Times reported.

Rupert Murdoch and his son Lachlan have been sued over claims they failed to stop Fox News broadcasting “false and dangerous” claims about the 2020 presidential election, James Warrington writes.

Fox shareholder Robert Schwarz has accused the billionaire media mogul and four other board members of failing to ensure Fox lived up to its ethical standards and avoided reputational risk.

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware, alleges that Fox broadcast lies about the 2020 election being stolen in an effort to keep Donald Trump’s supporters tuned in.

Mr Schwarz said: “Fox knew – from the board on down – that Fox News was reporting false and dangerous misinformation about the 2020 Presidential election, but Fox was more concerned about short-term ratings and market share than the long-term damages of its failure to tell the truth.”

The lawsuit cites filings from a separate legal battle that show Rupert Murdoch personally acknowledged some Fox hosts had “endorsed” the idea that the election was stolen.

Read the more about the legal challenge here

Sony has invested in microcomputer maker Raspberry Pi, the Cambridge company behind the UK's best-selling computer.

Raspberry Pi develops a single board computer, originally designed for education settings to help children learn about IT, but has since been applied for commercial use.

More than 40 million devices have been sold. Raspberry Pi began as a charity, but has since launched a commercial arm.

Sony already makes Raspberry Pi's computers at a factory in Wales, as well as in Japan.

The Japanese tech giant said Sony would work with Raspberry Pi to bring its artificial intelligence technology to the tiny circuits.

Shares in bank note printer De La Rue tumbled 23pc this morning to 38.5p each as it announced its operating profit for the year would be below market expectations.

The printing company, based in Basingstoke, said demand for cash had fallen to a 20-year-low, although it said there were some signs of recovery.

De La Rue added it was seeking to renegotiate its current financing arrangements. "The company is in discussions with its lending banks in relation to seeking an amendment to its banking covenants, reflecting the revised outlook and also reflecting the increase in the company's funding costs resulting from higher Bank of England base rates."

Elon Musk has accused a BBC reporter of lying during an interview in a row over whether hate speech is on the rise on the social network.

During his interview with the broadcaster, which took place on Twitter spaces, Mr Musk went on the attack against a BBC journalist who had asked him to respond to claims that hate speech was on the rise on Twitter since his takeover.

After Mr Musk asked the reporter, US tech journalist James Clayton, for an example of the hate speech, he accused him of spreading a "false" claim.

Mr Musk said: "I say sir that you don't know what you are talking about… because you cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet.

"You claimed that hateful content is high, That is false, you just lied."

Mr Clayton defended his line of questioning, citing an organisation that has warned about a rise in hateful posts on the site.

Mr Musk repeatedly tried to turn the tables on the reporter, asking him, while laughing, "do you like the BBC?"

question of the year tbh pic.twitter.com/1Hk1zSYH1N

Mr Clayton declined to answer. Earlier in the interview, Mr Clayton was forced to state: "This is not an interview about the BBC."

Mr Musk responded: "Oh you thought it wasn't?"

A 56-year-old woman in China has died after contracting H3N8 bird flu, the first known fatality in a human from this strain of avian influenza, Sarah Newey reports.

While H3N8 is “one of the most frequently found” subtypes of flu found in birds, the woman is only the third person known to have caught the virus and the first to have died.

Two young boys were infected with the same virus in unrelated cases in China last year, but both survived.

Here is an extract from the World Health Organisation's monitoring report:

The case was detected through severe acute respiratory infection surveillance systems. She was hospitalized for severe pneumonia on 3 March 2023 and subsequently died on 16 March 2023. The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting.

Read the full story of the infection here

Cinema-goers have been trickling back to independent cinema group Everyman, the company said on Wednesday, despite a relative lack of blockbuster titles and the cost-of-living crisis.

Admissions at the cinema group increased to 3.4 million in 2022 from 2 million during 2021, Everyman said, in its first full year of trading since the pandemic.

Everyman said that a reduction in blockbusters due to production delays had weighed on sales, but that "signs of recovery are clear with audiences coming back to enjoy a broader range of titles".

Revenues increased from £49m to £78.8m. It narrowed its losses from £5.4m to £3.9m and recorded an operating profit of £400,000.

Shares opened up 1.3pc.

Shares in South Korean electronics giant LG skipped up 10pc in trading in Seoul today after British fund Silchester International Investors was revealed as a shareholder.

In a stock market filing, Silchester disclosed it had a 5pc stake in the £9bn South Korean company. LG has been grappling in recent months falling profits as demand for consumer electronics declines.

Rough-diamond sales increased by 8.65pc over the last three months amid an economic recovery in China driving demand for luxury jewelry, Anglo American has said.

De Beers, which is majority-owned by the miner, said in a market statement it expected to sell $540m of diamonds in its second sales cycle of the year.

"We have continued to see good demand for our rough diamonds over the third sales cycle of the year as we move into the second quarter of 2023," said Al Cook, chief executive of De Beers.

"Sales were in line with expectations and we continue to see some encouraging positive trends in consumer demand for diamond jewellery, not least in China where we're beginning to see some signs of recovery in consumer confidence following the relaxation of travel restrictions."

Away from this morning's interview, Elon Musk has been buying up powerful computer processors in a bid to develop technology to rival that of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The Tesla billionaire has been acquiring graphics processing units (GPUs) for Twitter in an effort to develop so-called "generative AI", Insider reports.

Mr Musk has reportedly acquired 10,000 processors to begin the machine learning training needed to create powerful algorithms similar to those being built by OpenAI.



The FTSE 100 is up slightly at 0.04pc, trading at around 7,788.

Elon Musk said his takeover of Twitter had been "extremely painful" – and it could be about to get even more uncomfortable.

Advertising revenues at Twitter are forecast to plunge by 28pc this year, according to estimates from Insider Intelligence.

The report found that Twitter advertising income would slip to around $2.98bn this year, down from $4.14bn in 2022 and $4.46bn in 2021.

Interviewed in the early hours of this morning, Elon Musk claimed he is no longer officially chief executive of Twitter – he's given the job to his dog.

The billionaire claimed that the dog, a Shiba Inu named Floki, was now running Twitter.

Mr Musk also responded to questions from the BBC after he branded the organisation a government-funded media organisation.

"I know the BBC wasn't thrilled to about being labelled state affiliated media," Mr Musk said, laughing. He said he planned to change the label to "publicly funded" which is "not too objectionable".

Ok so usually the interviewee leaves the interview. Elon musk now taking questions on Spaces pic.twitter.com/x9JKfzdtpT

Mr Musk also addressed criticisms of his decision to strip the New York Times of its "blue tick" on the social network after it refused to pay about $1,000 per month for the verification badge.

"It's a small amount of money, so I don't know what their problem is… we're going to treat everyone equally."

He added he did not want Twitter to feature "some anointed class of journalists" compared to the public.

The availability of workers improved for the first time since 2021 as job seekers returned to the market after hundreds of thousands dropped out of the labour market during the pandemic.

The number of temporary workers seeking employment rose to its highest level in six months, according to a survey by KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC), offsetting continued tightness in permanent roles.

The loosening labour market was partly down to a rise in the number of redundancies, the report said, as companies opted for temporary hires over new permanent roles. Improving pay offers were also encouraging people to return to the job market.

Neil Carberry, chief executive of REC, said: “The big news is that candidate availability is up for the first time in more than two years. This suggests that, while the market is still tight, it should be getting gradually easier for firms to hire over the next few months. “

“The continuing fast rate of pay growth is likely reflective of the impact of inflation on wage offers, as well as low labour supply. That means increasing pay is likely to persist, despite more people beginning to look for work.”

Elon Musk has said he plans to alter the BBC's new Twitter label from "government funded media" after a row with the broadcaster. Meanwhile, one-in-four UK parents has been forced to give up their job due to childcare costs. Later, we are expecting a speech from Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England.

Wall Street stocks delivered a modest performance on Tuesday as investors eagerly await new inflation data set to be released this week.

The latest US consumer price index data will be released today, while the producer price index is due Thursday and bank earnings on Friday.

Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday morning, with shares opening higher in Japan and Australia. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.6pc in early trading, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6pc and South Korea's Kospi edged less than 1 point lower, to 2,547.27.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.7pc and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.3pc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3pc to 33,684.79. The broad-based S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1pc to 4,108.94, while the tech-rich Nasdaq composite dropped 0.4pc to 12,031.88.

Yields on US government bonds advanced as traders price in one further interest rate hike.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 2.7 basis points to 4.035pc. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.3 basis points to 3.428pc.

