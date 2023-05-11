The 5 Best ChatGPT Apps For Android – SlashGear

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. Rolled out in March 2023, the latest iteration of ChatGPT, GPT-4 is OpenAI’s “latest milestone … in scaling up deep learning.” The tool has become more competent at producing a higher standard of generative output, although it still cannot truly rival human capability. This has led users to look for ways to incorporate the AI system into daily life. Developers have been working to incorporate ChatGPT into their work, producing a laundry list of excellent ChatGPT-driven AI tools. DuckDuckGo announced in early March that it was releasing an AI search feature built with the OpenAI toolbox. Microsoft’s Bing is reportedly leveraging an OpenAI language model that’s even more potent than ChatGPT.

While web search tools are important, Android phone applications are also rolling hot out, infused with the generative AI of ChatGPT. This makes use of the toolbox something that can be achieved while on the go and not just in front of a computer. These are five that stand out above the pack.

Alissu is a ChatGPT-powered AI application for the Android platform. The tool runs on the ChatGPT-3.5 model from OpenAI. As with a standard AI system in the contemporary environment, Alissu can summarize texts, answer questions, and correct grammatical mistakes in a given piece of writing.

Alissu adds a few exciting features to its repertoire. The AI app can perform translations, specifically from English to French, Spanish, and Japanese, adding a new twist to the typical Android app that users might play around with. This makes it a great tool for traveling. In addition, the tool can make sense of unstructured data and generate tabulated outputs from long text blocks. With the desired structure specified, users are able to make use of a variety of data formats that make understanding information far easier.

Similarly, the Alissu app is able to translate SQL queries and Python code to natural language for those working with code or learning to leverage it in their education or work environment. Alissu has been downloaded more than 100,000 times and enjoys a 3.6 star rating from almost 2,000 reviews.

ChatSonic is consistently ranked highly by reviewers. The tool claims to include GPT-4 capabilities and frames itself as “the best Chat GPT alternative” while shoring up limitations that have arisen within ChatGPT’s own platform. Primarily, ChatGPT is not connected to updated internet resources, and so it can’t provide accurate generative text responses to queries pertaining to events or timelines occurring after 2021 (the latest data used in training the AI).

ChatSonic has been trained and powered through the use of Google Search, giving it the ability to respond on real-time trending topics and up-to-date occurrences without hesitation, delay, or “hallucination,” an issue that’s creeped into the AI space. The AI app has been downloaded over 100,000 times by Android users, and has a 3.9 star average rating across more than 3,000 reviews. ChatSonic can also deliver digital art and stylized painting outputs as well as respond to voice commands rather than simply utilizing text-based queries. This makes the tool a versatile addition to any Android user’s device that can rival both a desktop ChatGPT session and a voice assistant capability like Siri, Alexa, and others. The platform offers a free trial, but long form and custom plans that make the most of ChatSonic require an active subscription.

Another ChatGPT-powered AI tool is Aico. Powered by GPT-3.5, Aico is not connected to the internet, which may lead to inaccuracies surrounding time-sensitive queries but makes for a mobile AI platform that can be utilized anywhere your phone can travel. The system stores the last 1,000 words within the current conversation, making it a robust option for mobile back and forth interactions while on the go.

The developers note that Aico can revise generated text responses to more closely match with a user’s preferences. For instance, if you’re looking to tailor content outputs to a certain audience, you can ask the AI to rephrase its response in a new way, such as “make it funnier.” The Aico tools is also capable of examining and improving grammar and spelling, translating and summarizing input texts, and even providing suggestions for completing queries to hone your input methodology or end writing tasks. Aico has been downloaded a massive 500,000+ times by users, and the app’s nearly 17,000 reviews give it an average score of 4.6 stars. High praise for any tool, and a standard that signals Aico’s quality in the lives of its users.

ChatOn is another AI app for Android that has over 500,000 downloads. The tool is powered by ChatGPT (specifically its most up to date, GPT-4 model). The app’s about page notes that it offers spelling and grammar checking capabilities, as well as summarization skills that can make dense texts easier to understand. This makes it a great tool for those engaged in lengthy study sessions. As well, users can input text and ask the ChatOn AI system to optimize the structure of the writing to improve clarity and flow.

For business and social media users, ChatOn offers authenticity boosting capabilities that help hone posts or pitch ideas for the greatest possible impact on your target audience (whether a room full of potential buyers or a digital audience checking out your work online). Added features on the ChatOn platform include coding assistance and math problem solving tools, cover letter writing, speechwriting, and email crafting functionalities. Basic functionality comes standard with your download of the ChatOn app. From there, users are able to test drive the premium features and purchase an upgraded subscription to gain regular access to the entire suite of features.

Apo Assistant is the most widely downloaded app from the Google Play Store on this list. It’s been reviewed by over 26,000 users (with a 4.2 star average) and downloaded over 1 million times. As with other AI apps, Apo Assistant offers a free version and a paid subscription that unlocks quota-less use of the platform. Apo Assistant is built on GPT-4, offering the latest in AI tools as a result. Users can write and debug JavaScript code, extract data from text inputs and generate tables and other types of output stylizations that make analysis easier. It can also summarize content. The tool provides clear and concise answers to a wide range of query terms and can streamline virtually any creative or productive task a user might be facing.

The developer notes that Apo Assistant can solve math equations, conduct translation services, and even grade essays or write musical compositions. This makes it a versatile addition to your mobile device. With the sheer volume of users to back up the AI tool’s functionality, this is one that you might not want to pass up.

source