XDC Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is XinFin a Good Investment … – Cryptopolitan

Have you heard it said, “Not every utility is as resistant as $XDC. You can’t compare XDC to others.” The XDC token is the underlying utility token of the XinFin hybrid blockchain. XinFin, an EVM-compatible, Proof-of-Stake powered smart contract blockchain, is one of the platforms leading the charge on high-efficiency platforms. What’s for the XinFin Network in 2023?

The XDC token acts as a settlement mechanism for dApps built on the XinFin hybrid blockchain. XDC price prediction could well be light in crypto winter. Have your own application built on XDC Network? List it here: https://xinfin.org/xdc-utility

XDC is a NETWORK (like Ethereum) that offers SMEs (small to medium enterprises) a financial platform in which to run their business. Instead of using archaic banking practices that don’t properly store information or have slow bureaucratic processes. SMEs can now use XDC, which will log every financial action taken via their business on the blockchain, ensuring security BUT also automating a ton of financial processes that will make it seamless and easy to use.

Today’s XDC Network price is $0.038017 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,038,620. XDC Network is up 0.33% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #85, with a live market cap of $525,906,749 USD. It has a circulating supply of 13,833,618,248 XDC coins and the max. supply is not available.

If you would like to know where to buy XDC Network at the current rate, the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in XDC Network stock are currently Bitrue, CoinW, Bybit, Bitget, and IndoEx. You can find others listed on our crypto exchanges page.



Let us dive into the background of the XDC coin before moving on to XDC price prediction to know whether to include it in your crypto portfolio or just to know the price movements of native coins in the blockchain space.

Xinfin Digital Contract (XDC) is the native currency of the Exchange Infinite (Xin Fin) platform. Xin fin is a hybrid blockchain protocol capable of switching between public and private modes with the capability of coding for smart contracts.

Xinfin organization based in Singapore identifies itself as an NGO that works with governments and institutions to bridge the gap in global infrastructure. Using the Xinfin blockchain network, interested bidders can easily work with the government to finance projects or deliver on tenders. The blockchain assures fast settlement by getting rid of middlemen and other paperwork that may otherwise delay the project.

Xinfin runs on a delegated proof of stake (POS) consensus algorithm that verifies transactions before setting them into blocks. POS algorithms are known for their high energy efficiency when compared to Proof of Work (POW). The POS algorithm is delegated in that the Sin fin community votes or delegates their XDC tokens to master nodes who then assume the role of verifying transactions. All master nodes are KYC compliant making it easier to work with regulation and centralized financial institutions. Users running master nodes are required to commit 10,000,000 XDC. The XDC acts as leverage for misbehaving or downtime. Masternodes that misbehave have their committed XDC slashed or omitted from the protocol altogether. Users who stake on these master nodes also have their stakes affected.

XDC is a deflationary token. What this means is that the total supply of XDC is continuously dropping, enabled by token burns. Token burn means that tokens are sent to a wallet address in which they can never be recovered. Token burns increase the value of the coins that reduce supply.

The table above shows how Xinfin compares to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

XDC also has an Erc20 token XDCe pegged at a 1:1 ratio. XDCe was meant to leverage the Ethereum ecosystem and help with interoperability. Exchange Infinity is however on track to phase out the token. XDCe holders are expected to be AML/KYC compliant to swap for XDC.

Exchange Infinity has a Sandbox program for developers willing to build in the Xinfin protocol. Startups and freelancers can also apply to the program for community promotion, and technical and financial support.

The three co-founders of the platform, Atul Khekade, Ritesh Kakkad, and Karan Bhardwaj, all have long storied histories in the blockchain ecosystem. Notably, Khekade is an experienced software programmer credited with founding several other tech firms and funding the XDC-powered Blockdegree education platform. Ritesh Kakkad is a serial entrepreneur with multiple ventures in the digital space. Bhardwaj, on the other hand, left the company in 2018 to pursue his own startup, Elatior Tech.

XinFin protocol was created in early 2017. During the period Xinfin held its ICO and had its first listing on alphaex.net in Q4. The organization raised $15M from its ICO which signaled good market reception. The team opened sales on KoinOK, Bancor, Etherflyer, Alphaex, and Forkdelta at 20% above the token contribution price.

Coinmarketcap recorded the first XDC price at $0.0036 in April 2018. XDC performed poorly until May 2020 when the price broke above the opening price.

XDC registered its all-time low on 20th June 2019 at $0.0001571. XDC began experiencing real price action in 2021 shortly after Exchange Infinity began swapping ERC20 XDCe for XDC in a 1:1 ratio. XDC experienced high price momentum in 2021 with the highest trade volumes recorded during the period. This saw XDC reach its all-time high on 21st August 2021 at $0.1939. Market volatility saw the value of XDC start dropping as we moved into 2022.

XDC.NFT launched earlier this year in 2022, this helped XDC token sell at its highest price for the year at $0.098.

In the last three months, the price of XDC averaged below $0.062 experiencing the lowest prices between March and May.

In the last 30 days, XDC traded between $0.06187 and $0.05298.

XDC price has been a bit bearish in the last 1 week, this might be attributed to the sentiment of the entire cryptocurrency market which has seen altcoins trading lower this week.

XinFin Digital Contract is traded on 22 exchanges, with the top exchanges being Gate.io ($3.48M), KuCoin ($2.34M), and Digifinex ($1.58M). XinFin Digital Contract had an all-time high of $0.183422 9 months ago. Over the last day, XinFin Digital Contract has had 0% transparent volume and has been trading on 92 active markets with its highest volume trading pairs being USDT ($7.67M), BTC ($316,975), and ETH ($296,491).

XDC Network enables enterprises to easily share public verifiable information while at the same time using the same protocol to hide private and sensitive customer information. Blockchain openness helps get rid of middlemen by connecting beneficiaries and financiers. This lowers the entry bar for low-income communities by easing the application and delivery process. Tradefinex by XDC network is a P2P decentralized platform that enables financiers to connect and complete deals with beneficiaries.

The Xin Fin network is ISO 20022 certified. This means that enterprises can easily connect to the platform’s messaging feature through the XDC protocol. The blockchain network helps get rid of the single point of failure in centralized platforms to a distributed ledger system. Examples of enterprises that can integrate into this feature include SWIFT, IFX, OAGi, TWIST, Bank proprietary, EDIFACT, RosettaNet, and FpML.

The XDC token can also be used as a payment platform. Its wallet is accessible on the Exchange Infinity network. It leverages the best POS blockchain systems ensuring <$0.00001 transaction fees and completed in seconds with finality. Its distributed ledger makes it easy to track transactions. Other dAPPS built around XDC include Kramaa, Land registry, Turant Pay, Block degree and iFactor.

XDC is the native coin of Exchange Infinity and serves several functions; these include:

You may buy XDC coins on Bitfinex, Bitrue, Homiex, Stex, Hotbit, and Mercatox. You can’t buy some from two of the largest crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase.

Recent XDC price analysis shows a correction from the previous lows when XDC fell sharply to lows of around $0.02509.XDC made a significant price change the previous month, reaching a high of around $0.031119.XDC coin has since retraced to the current price of $0.02987, which served as critical support for the month.XDC is up by 15,16 percent in the last 30 days, emerging as the top 10 performers of the month in the entire crypto market.

XDC/USD pair is currently trading above the $0.02850 level and the 55 simple moving average.

However, many of the moving average lines are still bearish in the last 24 hours despite the positive outlook of the cryptocurrency in the last month. The SMA 10 crosses above the SMA 20, while the SMA 30 crosses above the SMA 50. This indicates the market might shift into a bullish sentiment in the near term. The current support levels are seen at $0.0280 and $0.0260. On the other hand, the key resistance level which needs to be broken to validate the bullish trend is $0.03074.The next major resistance is near the $0.0316 level, and the price could start a strong upward move toward the $0.0350 level.

XDC has traded in a range of $0.026 to $0.03119 in the last month, with prices currently testing the $0.029 level, where it has stagnated for the last few weeks. A break out of this level in any direction is imminent as bears and bulls battle for price control, Moreover, it seems the bears are running out of steam as they have not been able to push prices any further downwards. We may expect the bulls to capture the market as the price is approaching the major resistance level of $0.0300.

The bearish market sentiment, however, remains as the Relative Strength index line is currently residing at 38 levels, an almost oversold region. The MACD line is well placed below the red signal line, indicating a complete bearish cycle. However, bulls might gain the upper hand and push prices to the recent highs of $0.03063 that were seen in mid-September.

Based on the daily price chart, XDC is exhibiting a long-term bullish trend as it trades within an upward channel and remains above its key support levels at $0.03302, $0.02566, and $0.01846.

However, the current Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of 36.52 suggests that the asset is approaching oversold territory, indicating a potential undervaluation. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is indicating a bearish signal, with the MACD line crossing below the signal line. If this bearish trend continues, XDC could potentially test its support at $0.03302. A failure to hold this level could signal a longer-term bearish trend for the asset.

Overall, XDC’s price chart suggests a mixed sentiment in the market, with bullish signals from its upward channel and support levels being counteracted by the bearish signal from the MACD. Traders should monitor these indicators closely to make informed decisions about their investment strategies.



Based on our XDC price prediction for 2023, we anticipate that the token’s price may reach a peak of $0.054 in 2023. However, the overall trend suggests that the average forecasted price for XDC in 2023 is likely to be around $0.047. Additionally, our analysis suggests that there may be a potential price floor for XDC at $0.046

Our XDC price prediction for 2024 suggests that there is a potential for the XDC token to reach a maximum price of $0.080. This price level may be reached due to various factors such as increased demand, adoption, and positive market sentiment towards XDC. Moreover, our analysis indicates that the average trading value for XDC in 2024 may be around $0.070. Additionally, we estimate that the minimum price for XDC in 2024 may be around $0.067

Our XDC price prediction for 2025 suggests that the XDC token may reach a maximum price of $0.12, with an average forecast price of around $0.10. The minimum price for XDC in 2025 is projected to be $0.097.

Our XDC price prediction for 2026 suggests that the XDC token may experience a minimum price of $0.15 and a maximum trading price of $0.17. The average price projection for XDC during the year is also $0.15.

Based on our long-term price prediction, we anticipate that in 2027, the XDC Network token may reach its all-time high with a maximum trading price of $0.25. Our analysis also suggests that XDC may experience a price floor of $0.22, with an average price estimate of $0.22

Our analysis of XDC price data indicates that in 2028, the XDC Network token may experience a minimum price of $0.32, while the maximum price could potentially reach $0.37. The average price estimate for XDC during this period is $0.33.

Our XDC price forecast for 2029 suggests that the XDC Network token may experience a minimum price point of $0.46, while the maximum price could potentially reach $0.55. The average price estimate for XDC during this period is $0.47.

Our comprehensive technical analysis and XDC price forecast indicate that in 2030, the XDC Network token is projected to experience a minimum price point of $0.64. The analysis also suggests that there is potential for XDC to reach a maximum price point of $0.79, with an average price estimate of $0.66.

Our XDC price prediction for 2031 indicates that the XDC Network token may experience a minimum price point of $0.94, with a potential maximum price of $1.11. The analysis suggests that the average price estimate for XDC during this period is $0.97.

According to our XDC price prediction for 2032, the XDC Network token is expected to experience a bullish trend, with a minimum price projection of $1.40. Our analysis further suggests that the cryptocurrency may reach a maximum price of $1.63, with an average trading price of $1.40.

According to Wallet Investor, a platform that uses technical analysis and cryptocurrency price prediction algorithms, XDC (Xinfin Digital Contract) appears to be a promising long-term investment. The analysis predicts a bullish trend for XDC, with a substantial increase of up to 57.25% by 2024, leading to a projected price of 0.060069 USD. Wallet Investor’s forecast for 2028 estimates that XDC could reach a value of 0.139 USD. This suggests that there are excellent opportunities for long-term investors who are interested in XDC. Overall, Wallet Investor’s analysis paints an optimistic picture for the future of XDC.

Technewleader’s analysis indicates that XDC (Xinfin Digital Contract) cryptocurrency has a strong potential for growth in the upcoming years. In 2023, the maximum price of XDC could reach $0.054, while it is projected to trade between $0.069 to $0.081 in 2024.

By 2025, the minimum trading price of XDC is predicted to be $0.10, with a high price of $0.12. If the upward trend continues, the analysis suggests that XDC could reach a maximum trading price of $0.25 in 2027 and range between $1.46 to $1.74 by 2032. These predictions may make XDC an attractive option for those looking for a long-term investment opportunity.

Digitalcoinprice’s analysis of Xinfin Digital Contract (XDC) predicts substantial growth potential for the cryptocurrency in the near future. According to their projections, XDC could reach a maximum price of $0.0833 by 2023, followed by $0.17 in 2026. By 2028, the average price of XDC is expected to reach $0.19, with the potential to soar as high as $0.20.

Looking even further ahead, Digitalcoinprice anticipates an impressive surge in XDC’s value by 2029, with the cryptocurrency potentially reaching a maximum market price of $0.28 and a minimum price of $0.26. The price forecast for 2032 is even more optimistic, with XDC potentially breaking the $0.70 threshold and reaching a maximum price of $0.73.

The crypto industry has several factors that influence the price of a cryptocurrency. Essentially, a good dev team and an excellent marketing strategy are necessary to propel any cryptocurrency to the self-growth phase. XDC token has established itself as one of the crypto coins with both of these features. It provides a solid network with impressive dev teams that promotes trust among crypto enthusiasts. Crypto experts and influencers on Twitter have backed the coin to continue rising in the long term when the market resumes a bullish trend.

Noncustodial blockchains are crucial for 2023 and XinFin uses the interoperable cross-chain. Think about that and look at other features like fast and secure processing of transactions, particularly in healthcare. So much growth is foreseen for 2023. Ripple can eventually win the case against SEC and then, we can see prices spiking as a consequence.

The XinFin Network enjoys support from a wide range of crypto community enthusiasts. The coin is currently ranked at #90 on CoinMarketCap, making it among the top 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. The immense support from crypto enthusiasts within its community significantly boosts its current and future growth rate. The XDC coin has significant support from market experts on social media, an essential recipe for sustaining future growth of prices as predicted above; below is a sample tweet to demonstrate sentiments about XDC by crypto enthusiasts on Twitter.

The XinFin network provides SMEs (small to medium businesses) with a financial platform on which they may operate their company. Instead of relying on antiquated banking methods that don’t correctly preserve data or have laborious administrative procedures. Now, SMEs can utilize XDC, its native currency, which will record every financial transaction taken via their firm on the blockchain to ensure security. It will also automate several financial procedures to make them more accessible and easier to use.

XDC, like any other asset, is determined by supply and demand. Fundamental events such as block reward halvings, hard forks, or new protocol changes can all have an impact on these dynamics. Regulations, corporate and government acceptance, cryptocurrency exchange hacks, and other real-world events can all have an impact on the price of XDC. XinFin Network’s market value might fluctuate dramatically in a short period of time.

Furthermore, the success of XDC Network is heavily reliant on the overall performance of the cryptocurrency industry. When it comes to investing in XDC, you must ensure that you are employing the proper strategy. This investment is not appropriate for those with an asymmetric risk profile. However, it remains a fantastic investment for people with a high-risk tolerance and a stable financial situation. Aside from its speculative nature, XDC provides exposure to worldwide technology and an ever-expanding ecosystem

The XDC coin price prediction appears to be relatively bullish in the long run according to several analyses. The average forecast price of the XDC token continues to rise year by year making it a bullish token for long-term investors.

The XDC coin price prediction is highly dependent on the performance of the XDC network. The XinFin network price forecast considers past prices as well as current market trends to make price projections. Based on the current analysis, the XDC crypto is expected to resume an upward trend in the long term.

As more investors become involved in the project, the price of XDC Network will rise. XDC Network will be worth around $0.05 in 2023. The future of the XDC Network is heavily reliant on the overall performance of the cryptocurrency sector. When it comes to investing in XDC, you must ensure that you are employing the proper strategy. This investment is not appropriate for those with an asymmetric risk profile. However, it remains a fantastic investment for people with a high-risk tolerance provided you do your own research, and study this Xinfin network price forecast. Aside from its speculative nature, XDC provides exposure to worldwide technology and an ever-expanding ecosystem.

Our Network price prediction for 2032 is a maximum price of $1.19. Our XDC coin price prediction for 2032 also suggests an average price of $1.06 and a minimum price value of $1.02.

Technical data analysis suggests that at the current pace, XDC should set a new all-time high every year from 2027.

Xin fin network has 108 masternodes running on delegated POS with chain finality, stability and security enabled by new features like Double validation.

Double validation is an additional layer of security where after a block is created by a masternode it is forwarded to a second random masternode for verification.

No. XDC runs its own blockchain. XDCe ERC20 token is being phased out

Yes, Xinfin is EVM compatible. This means that all smart contract applications and dAPPS on the Ethereum network can seamlessly connect to the Xinfin network.

Yes, the value of XDC should rise steadily in the future ensuring a good return for its investors.

Xinfin master is the governance app of the Xinfin ecosystem. Willing participants are required to have a minimum of 10,000,000 XDC to participate.

