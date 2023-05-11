Microsoft News: Microsoft Teams gets new Speaker view feature – MSPoweruser

April

After introducing the “Profiles” feature to Outlook for Mac, Microsoft recently announced new functionality for Teams users. The software giant has introduced a new view in Teams called “Speaker view.” As the name suggests, the capability aims to help you put focus on the current speaker in Teams. However, it is currently available for Teams Public Preview users on Windows and Mac.

The new “Speaker view” can be found alongside “Gallery,” “Together mode,” and “Large gallery” in the “View” option in Teams. When you select the Speaker view, you will be able to track the current active speaker effortlessly, thanks to better visual clarity and several other visual enhancements. In its official blog post, Microsoft has mentioned the following visual enhancements in Speaker view in Teams:

You enable Speaker view easily in Teams. After joining a meeting, select View and then select Speaker view. This feature should soon be available for regular Teams users, but Microsoft has not shared any timeline on when that will happen. Meanwhile, you can share your feedback about the feature by going to Help > Give feedback in Teams.

