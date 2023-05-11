Shop some of the top pet deals during Amazon Pet Day May 2-3 – About Amazon

Read this article in Spanish.

We’re celebrating our pets this National Pet Month by bringing back Amazon Pet Day, an event dedicated to deals on everything your furry, feathery, or scaly friends love and need—from treats and toys to habitats and supplies.

Here’s everything you need to know to shop.

Amazon Pet Day is a 48-hour event that features thousands of products on sale to help you feed, pamper, and play with the pets in your life. Coinciding with National Pet Month, Amazon Pet Day begins at 12:00 a.m. PDT on Tuesday, May 2, and ends at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 3, in the U.S. This gives shoppers two full days to save on home, electronics, and personal care products for their pets.

These deals are on top of savings Prime members receive on their pet products every day, which include fast, free delivery on pet essentials; free streaming of their pets’ favorite movies and shows on Prime Video; free Amazon Photos storage for their favorite fur baby videos and photos, and more. Prime makes life easier every day.

During Amazon Pet Day, you’ll find more Top Deals for pet products in Amazon’s store than ever before. Exciting deals include 20% off select Purina pet food and treats, 20% off select Blue Buffalo treats, 30% off Furbo dog cameras, 30% off all Frontline Plus Flea and Tick products, and more.

You also can save on Fresh Step Cat Litter, Zesty Paws supplements, MidWest pet crates, Tractive GPS trackers, Shark Vacuums and air purifiers, and much, much more. Amazon also will have deals on Climate Pledge Friendly products like pet foods from Royal Canin.

Products aren’t the only thing on sale during Pet Day. Pet movie lovers who are Prime members will be able to save up to 50% on iconic pet movies and shows on Prime Video.

In celebration of Pet Day, Dolly Parton will join us on Amazon Live on May 2 and May 3. See how Dolly and her god-dog, Billy the Kid, save on their Pet Day favorites and learn about deals for her Doggy Parton line of apparel, toys and accessories.

We’re excited to announce that all Amazon customers can participate in Pet Day. Customers without a Prime membership can enjoy fast, free shipping on qualifying pet supply orders over $25 shipped by Amazon, but Prime Video movie deals will only be available to Prime members.

Here are some ways to find deals for your beloved pet every day of the year.

In addition to deals on pet products, Amazon Pets is donating more than $100,000 to a number of local nonprofits that support animal welfare.

PetIQ also will be offering free vaccinations for dogs in select local markets. Dog owners in Seattle, San Jose, and Chicago can visit a PetIQ mobile clinic during Amazon Pet Day to receive free rabies and DAPP vaccinations for their dogs while supplies last. Dogs must be at least eight weeks old to be eligible for the DAPP vaccine and at least 16 weeks old for the rabies vaccine. Owners should bring their dog’s past vaccination records for reference.

PetIQ veterinarians will provide brief vitals checks prior to the vaccination, but they will not be able to diagnose conditions or give advice on treatment plans during the event.

At the PetIQ event, each attendee also will be eligible to receive 30% off a PetIQ Smartcare wellness plan subscription.

Find your free vaccination location and learn more about PetIQ.

Make sure to mark your calendar for Amazon Pet Day to shop all the deals on May 2 and May 3.

