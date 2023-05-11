Google Pixel G10: New leak provides clues about possible Pixel 7 … – Notebookcheck.net

Kuba Wojciechowski has partnered with 91mobiles again to deliver more information about an unreleased Pixel smartphone. Currently referred to internally as Pixel G10, Wojciechowski claims that it uses a similar display to the Pixel 7 Pro, a new panel for this year that gets much brighter than the equivalent Samsung Display panel in the Pixel 6 Pro. For reference, the Pixel 7 Pro operates at 3,120 x 1,440 pixels with a variable 120 Hz peak refresh rate.
However, it appears that Google has switched to BOE for the G10, with the device linked to the display panel ‘nt37290’. As it stands, Wojciechowski is unclear whether the G10 is the long-rumoured Pixel 7 Ultra or a member of the Pixel 8 series, presumably the Pixel 8 Pro. Incidentally, Google refers to the Pixel 7 internally as ‘P10’ with Pixel 7 Pro assigned the codename ‘C10’.
According to Wojciechowski, Google added new references to G10 earlier this month, emphasising that the device remains in development. Seemingly, the presence of a 1440p display rules out G10 being the Pixel 7a, which should arrive next spring with a 1080p panel. Based on earlier leaks, Google will distinguish G10 from the Pixel 7 Pro with improved cameras, similar to the latter’s value proposition over the regular Pixel 7.
