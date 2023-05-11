Local convenience store robbed | News | theadanews.com – Theadanews

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:28 pm

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 3:28 pm

The Sooner Stop convenience store and gas station at 3829 N. Broadway Ave. was robbed Friday night. At 8:18 p.m., a clerk at the store reported being robbed at gunpoint by an unidentified person who left the store on foot after the robbery.

When asked Saturday if any arrests had been made in the case, Ada police would only confirm that the store had been robbed, but declined to provide any further details.

{{description}}

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.

Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

source