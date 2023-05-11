Bitcoin Price Live, Bitcoin Price Today, Bitcoin Price History – CoinGape

Market Cap

$523,540,714,249

24 Hr High

$27816.23

Total Volume

$4,680,711,263

24 hr Low

$27472.9

Circulating Supply

19,370,568

Fully Diluted M-Cap

$598,982,816,761.00

Bitcoin, the world’s first decentralized virtual currency, is the largest cryptocurrency globally in terms of market capitalization. Due to its decentralized nature, Bitcoin acts as money or any other form of payment and is swapped between two parties without the intervention of any third party. Bitcoin was first described in a whitepaper in 2008 by an anonymous person (s) known as Satoshi Nakamoto. Later, it was launched in January, 2009. Bitcoin enables secure peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions on the internet; this means that all transactions happen directly without the need for any intermediary or third party to permit or facilitate them.

Bitcoin has a confined supply of 21 million coins. This means that the number of Bitcoins can never reach beyond 21 million as its software limits them. No further bitcoins will be generated when the Bitcoin supply meets its upper limit.

New bitcoin is created during the process called mining, as transactions are relayed across the network, they are picked up by miners and packaged into batches called blocks, which are secured by complex cryptographic calculations. These miners receive rewards as compensation for spending their computational resources for every block that they have added to the blockchain. At the time Bitcoin was launched, the reward constituted 50 bitcoins/block.

Bitcoin is secured with the Secure Hashing Algorithm (SHA) -256, which belongs to the SHA-2 family of cryptographic hashes. The protocol is also used by its fork Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and several other cryptocurrencies. When Bitcoin transactions happen, they undergo security verification and are grouped into a block to be mined. Following this, Bitcoin’s PoW algorithm generates a hash for the block. As discussed earlier, Bitcoin uses the SHA-256 algorithm – and it always produces hashes with 64 characters.

Since its creation Bitcoin price has risen by unbelievable 47695007.14% in 13 years. This makes Bitcoin one of best performing asset with returns much greater Gold or stocks. Prominent global companies like Tesla and MicroStrategy hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Not only this prominent celebrities like Elon Musk, Robert Kiyosaki etc. are advocates of Bitcoin.



1. Where Can You Buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is almost synonymous with cryptocurrency, which indicates that you can purchase Bitcoin on virtually any cryptocurrency exchange for fiat money and other cryptocurrencies. Popular markets where BTC trading is available to include Binance, Coinbase Pro, OKEx, Kraken, Huobi Global, and Bitfinex.

2. How do you ensure the safety of your Bitcoin?

When transacting coins, you typically do it on your personal computer. Since your PC is connected to the internet, there are possibilities that it is infected by malware or spyware, which can compromise the safety of your funds. Thus, you can select hardware wallets like Trezor and Ledger to mitigate these risks.

3. What are the popular trading pairs for Bitcoin?

Popular trading pairs for Bitcoin in the market include BTC/USD, BTC/CAD, BTC/AUD, BTC/GBP, BTC/INR, and BTC/PHP.

