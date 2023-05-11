Tesla Model 3 Performance gets 14.7% price cut in Hong Kong – TESLARATI

Tesla continues to cut the prices of its vehicles worldwide. Next up is Hong Kong, where the Model 3 Performance will get a 14.7% price cut. Tesla is also expected to reduce the price of the Model 3 Long Range, Model Y Performance, and Model Y Long Range in Hong Kong.

Local Chinese media reported that Tesla is expected to cut the Model 3 and Model Y prices in Hong Kong by April 15. Besides the Model 3 Performance, the American EV maker is reportedly planning to significantly reduce the Model 3 Long Range’s price by 11.06%.

Tesla is also planning to reduce the price of the Model Y Performance by 9.03% and the Model Y Long Range by 8.7%. The cost of Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y RWD variants will remain the same.

As of this writing, the price of the Model 3 Long Range in Hong Kong is HK$411,000 ($52,362.25), while the Performance variant costs HK$442,200 ($56,337.20). The RWD Model 3 starts at HK$341,200 ($43,469.59)

Meanwhile, the Model Y Long Range currently costs HK$436,300 ($55,585.53), and the Performance variant starts at HK$451,200 ($57,483.82). The RWD Model Y costs HK$367,100 ($46,769.30) before options.

The estimated delivery times for all Model 3 and Model Y variants—including the RWD versions—in Hong Kong is within Q2 2023.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

