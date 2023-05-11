These are the countries where ChatGPT is currently banned – Digital Trends

While some countries are rushing to take advantage of ChatGPT and similar artificial intelligence (AI) tools, other countries are leaning hard on regulation, and others still have outright banned its use. While the efficacy of such bans may come into question, here are some of the countries that have already brought the ban hammer down on ChatGPT.

At the time of writing, there are seven countries where ChatGPT is effectively banned by their respective governments and ruling parties. The list includes:

Some of these countries banned the application based on privacy concerns, while others, particularly North Korea, China, and Russia, claimed that the U.S. would use ChatGPT to spread misinformation.

Alongside country-wide bans, ChatGPT developer OpenAI has also blocked ChatGPT from being used in certain countries. At the time of writing, that list includes:

OpenAI also previously banned Ukraine from using ChatGPT due to its inability to specifically block Crimea, which is currently under Russian occupation. However, that ban has since been lifted and Ukraine can now access ChatGPT.

OpenAI maintains a list of countries that can use its API, which you can find here. However, that list is not exhaustive, so through omission, blocks, or bans, the following countries also cannot use ChatGPT:

Italy was the first Western and European country to ban ChatGPT, raising questions about whether further bans would be implemented by other Western countries. It was banned after the country’s data protection watchdog called on OpenAI to stop processing Italian residents’ data, claiming that ChatGPT did not comply with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The ban may be temporary, however, with Italian regulators claiming that were OpenAI to bring ChatGPT back in line with GDPR, then it would rescind the ban.

ChatGPT and the language models it’s based on are revolutionizing the digital and online worlds in new and exciting ways. If you want to see what some of the cutting-edge developments can do, you’ll want some of the best tools based on the latest OpenAI language model, GPT-4. Although there are some ways you can play with the classic GPT-4 chatbot for free, you can also try out these awesome applications to see what the power of GPT-4 can really do.

Here are some of the best apps to use GPT-4.

A word of warning

There are a lot of ChatGPT clones, AI chatbots that claim to be based on GPT-4, or sites and services that claim to give you access to GPT-4. They are almost entirely false, and in some cases can be bundled with dangerous malware. GPT-4 API access is limited by OpenAI, and the costs involved in using GPT-4 for an app can be incredibly high, so smaller developers are unlikely to be able to deliver a GPT-4 experience, even if they aren’t lying.

Just three months after its initial release, Microsoft has unveiled an evolution of Bing Chat that adds some key new features — and in some ways, takes it beyond what can be done with ChatGPT.

Bing Chat has officially left its Limited Preview stage, eliminating the waitlist and opening up access to all. This new version of Bing Chat can be accessed through Bing and the Edge browser by logging into your Microsoft account. Once there, you’ll find access to these four new features that greatly expand what Bing Chat’s AI capabilities can do.

Visual answers

As sure as night follows day, scammers have been quick to take an interest in ChatGPT, the advanced AI-powered chatbot from Microsoft-backed OpenAI that burst onto the scene in November.

In a new security report posted by Meta on Wednesday, the company formerly known as Facebook said that since March alone, its security analysts have uncovered around 10 types of malware posing as ChatGPT and similar AI-based tools that aim to compromise online accounts, especially those of businesses.

