7 Shows Like Netflix’s ‘Beef’ – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Royalteen: Princess Margrethe’ on Netflix, the Second in a Series of DOA Norwegian Teen Romances

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls “British Press Being So Horrible” After Her ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Oscar Win: “Totally Overwhelming”

Is ‘Love Again’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tom Jones’ On PBS, A Romance-Focused Adaptation Of Henry Fielding’s Novel

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bar Fight!’ on Hulu, A Clash of Couples as Flat as a Day-Old Beer

Is ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Is Charlie Day, Ray Liotta’s ‘Fool’s Paradise’ Movie Streaming?

‘The Other Two’ Season 3 Invites You To Watch Dylan O’Brien Shower (Yes, Really!)

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Intelligence: A Special Agent Special’ on Peacock, Where David Schwimmer and Nick Mohammed Return For More Spy Stuff Goofing

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Fabelmans’ on Showtime, Steven Spielberg’s Inclusive and Bemused Semi-Autobiographical Dramedy

Is ‘Monica’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Keith Carradine Is In “Complete Support” Of His ‘Pretty Baby’ Co-Star Brooke Shields’ Emotional Journey: “She’s A Woman of Great Substance”

What Time Will ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ Be on Apple TV+? Where to Watch The Michael J. Fox Documentary

Chris Tucker Tells ‘The View’ His ‘Fifth Element’ Role Almost Went to Prince, but He “Didn’t Like the Costumes”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘To the End’ on Hulu, a Political Doc About Climate Activists Swimming Against the Current of American Politics

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Charles In His Own Words’ on Disney+ and Hulu, Which Looks at King Charles’s Life Through A Lifetime of Media Coverage

The Pinnacle of MTV News Came During This 6 Minute Stretch Of Unhinged Madness When Kurt Loder, Madonna, and Courtney Love Traded Barbs

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack De Mi Vida’ on Paramount+, The Latin Music Superstar’s Celebratory Docuseries About The Power Of Music

How to Watch and Stream Eurovision 2023 Semi-Finals and Finals in the US

‘Liza With A Z’ Showcases Liza Minnelli At The Peak Of Her ’70s Star Power

Forget Wife Guys: It’s Time To Celebrate Muppet Guys

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Expected to Body-Swap Again in ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl” Ruins Everything Good About the Original Version

The ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Sea Shanty Is An Ear Worm That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Forget Wife Guys: It’s Time To Celebrate Muppet Guys

‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: “Tailgate Party”

‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 7 “Tailgate Party” Officially Blows Up Tom & Shiv

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set To Host Final ‘SNL’ Episodes Of This Season — But Then The WGA Strike Started

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals That Killer ‘Citadel’ Episode 2 Fight Left Her With a “Lot of Bumps and Bruises”

Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden Totally Had Friday Night Martini Parties on the ‘Citadel’ Set

‘Citadel’ Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Premiere on Prime Video?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Citadel’ On Prime Video, Where Two Spies Protect Humanity After Their Memories Were Wiped

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 4 Recap: Deadpool

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 3 Recap: From a Certain Point of View

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 2 Recap: The Beginning & End of the Affair

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 1 Recap: Business with Pleasure

The Companion Novel To ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Is Now On Sale

‘Queen Charlotte’: Arsema Thomas Explains How Falling in Love Sets Lady Danbury Free

‘Queen Charlotte’ Stars Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis Share Their Theories About What Happened to Reynolds

India Amarteifio and Sam Clemmett Explain How ‘Queen Charlotte’ and Brimsley’s Hilarious Scenes are Deeper Than They Seem

Joy Behar Tells ‘The View’ She Was “Wrong” About CNN Giving Donald Trump a Platform, Says Audience Was “Filled With His Cult”

Chris Tucker Tells ‘The View’ His ‘Fifth Element’ Role Almost Went to Prince, but He “Didn’t Like the Costumes”

Joy Behar Tells ‘The View’ She Throws out Her Underwear on Vacation: “Where Am I Supposed to Do My Laundry?”

Andy Cohen Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion on ‘The View,’ Says Tom Sandoval Was “Shaking” and “Thin”

Writers Strike 2023: Which TV Shows Are Shut Down? And Which Shows Are Still Filming?

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Birth Ritual

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ + More

Melanie Lynskey Adds Clarity to Past Comments About Being Body-Shamed on ‘Yellowjackets’ Set: “It Was Literally One Time”

Drew Barrymore Cringes Over Her 3 Divorces: “Be Like Liz Taylor” Or “Call It For The Rest of My Life”

Kate Bosworth Pushed Fiancé Justin Long to Join Ex Drew Barrymore on Her Talk Show: “I Was So Excited”

Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Covers Every Light in Hotel Rooms: “Sometimes I Do Sleep in the Nude!”

Chasten Buttigieg Emotionally Recalls Thinking He Was “The Only Gay Person in the World,” Sending Drew Barrymore Into Tears

If you’re someone who struggles with hopelessness, loneliness, frustration or despair, you’ve probably already binge-watched Netflix’s Beef. If you just like good television, you’ve probably watched it, too.

The streaming giant’s newest comedy-drama, Beef follows two people whose involvement in a road rage incident insidiously begins to consume their lives. Ali Wong plays party number one, Amy, a small business owner who married into wealth and prosperity. Despite her financial security and outwardly happy life, however, she wrestles with feelings of inadequacy and stagnation. Party number two, Danny (Steven Yeun), is a blue-collar worker with a struggling business. Though he’s in a different socioeconomic stratum than Amy, the two relate in their feelings of gloom and dejection. Their road rage incident, therefore, subconsciously (and insidiously) becomes an outlet for releasing those repressed emotions.

So far, we love almost everything about Beef. The writing is surprisingly complex and nuanced for a show about a rivalry. Class issues are discussed, though in a gentle manner, and the intense plot is thoughtfully punctuated with perfectly-timed bouts of comedy. What we hate about Beef, though, is that there are currently only 10 episodes available for streaming — and we’ve already watched all of them.

If you’re experiencing similar feelings, fear not; the show’s creator Lee Sung Jin has already teased that there will likely be more seasons to come. Until then, however, here are 7 shows to watch the next time you find yourself wondering, “Where’s the Beef?”

The sequel to Robert Mark Kamen’s Karate Kid films, Cobra Kai is television’s ultimate revenge series. The show follows Johnny Lawrence, who — thirty years after his defeat by Daniel LaRusso in the All-Valley Karate Tournament — decides to re-open the Cobra Kai karate dojo to help local outcasts stick up for themselves. It’s not long, however, before Daniel vows to bring the dojo down, thus reigniting the pair’s rivalry. Between that conflict and the competitiveness of the new students, the dark comedy, like Beef, is packed with contention.

Killing Eve is a British spy thriller following M16 agent Eve Polastri on her mission to track down and capture notorious (and notably insane) female assassin, Villanelle. When the two begin to cross paths, though, they quickly become involved in a cat-and-mouse game of trying to best each other. Eventually, their obsessions become life-consuming, just like Amy and Danny’s in Beef.

A third revenge story, The Glory is another one of Netflix’s recent smash-hits. The thrilling K-drama centers around Moon Dong-eun, a young woman who was once bullied to the point of dropping out of high school. Years later, she takes a job at a local elementary school in which her abuser’s child is a student in order to strike her tormentor where she least expects it. Though this series is more of a drama than a comedy, Moon Dong-eun’s fast-paced quest for vengeance will certainly remind you of Beef.

If the hopelessness and despair of Amy and Danny are what drew you to Beef, Netflix’s The End of the F**king World is full of similar themes. Disillusioned and disappointed with their day-to-day existence, two teenagers decide to embark on a cross-country journey to find themselves a better life. As their trip progresses, however, they become caught in a sequence of violent events, each more ominous than the previous.

After Life is another revenge tale, but, unlike Beef, it isn’t man vs. woman; it’s man vs. the world. The show centers around Tony Johnson who had a picture-perfect life until the death of his wife. Following her untimely passing, he vows to get revenge on the world by saying and doing whatever he damn well pleases. Straddling the line between dark comedy and black comedy, the series comically and creatively deals with some serious topics.

One of our favorite dark comedies currently on the air, Barry follows a hitman who, after signing up for an acting class in Los Angeles, begins to rethink his life path. Striving to make a change, he attempts to retire his guns and become a full-time performer. His criminal past, however, makes that goal a little complicated. Life Beef, Barry deals with the themes of mental instability, obsession, and vengeance through a humorous, intelligent lens.

Kleo is a German spy thriller that focuses on an East German assassin who, after being released from a false imprisonment, vows to enact revenge on the parties who betrayed her. High-thrills, high-energy, and even a bit funny at times, the show is one of TV’s best espionage series — and a perfect way to bide the time until the next season of Beef.

This story has been shared 38,964 times. 38,964

This story has been shared 15,348 times. 15,348

This story has been shared 8,277 times. 8,277

This story has been shared 2,816 times. 2,816

This story has been shared 2,218 times. 2,218

This story has been shared 1,666 times. 1,666

This story has been shared 1,647 times. 1,647

This story has been shared 1,565 times. 1,565

This story has been shared 1,558 times. 1,558

This story has been shared 1,517 times. 1,517

This story has been shared 1,349 times. 1,349

This story has been shared 1,316 times. 1,316

This story has been shared 1,241 times. 1,241

This story has been shared 1,128 times. 1,128

This story has been shared 1,113 times. 1,113

source