Last chance! Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an iPhone 14 … – TechRadar

This Verizon Black Friday deal is expiring Monday
In case you missed it last week, Verizon’s amazing Black Friday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro is still available this weekend, with the chance to bag not only a free pair of Beats, but an iPad, and an Apple Watch SE. (opens in new tab)
These freebies add up to over $1,000 in value and even better still are available on top of the usual trade-in rebate or BOGO promotion at the carrier. In short, you can potentially trade in an old device here, pick up an iPhone 14 Pro on an unlimited data line with a discount of up to $1,000 (essentially bagging a free phone), and then get your freebies on top.
As always with these Verizon deals, the catch is that you need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for all these savings. Since these can cost up to $90 per month for the higher tiers over 36 months, you’re looking at spending a significant amount of cash without the associated trade-ins and freebies. Because of this, lining up a decent deal (such as this Black Friday special) is crucial if you want to wring as much value as possible out of your carrier plan.
Note that this iPhone 14 Pro deal ends on Monday so there’s not long left to bag it if you’re interested. We’ve also rounded up a few more of the still-available Verizon Black Friday deals down below, which are all expiring soon and offering some great alternatives should you want to skip the freebies – in particular the iPhone 14 Plus for $10/mo (opens in new tab), which is a fantastic option that doesn’t need a trade to be a great value.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $1,000 off with trade, plus free Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro (opens in new tab)
This is the highlight of this year’s Verizon Black Friday deals. The excellent iPhone 14 Pro is up for grabs with the usual trade-in rebate of up to $1,000, but with a free Apple Watch SE, iPad 10.2, and pair of Beats Fit Pro being thrown in. That’s just over $1,000 in free gifts according to Verizon and an amazing little package to get on top of the usual saving. Also available today is the buy-one-get-one-free promo, but that doesn’t stack with the trade-in rebate.
The freebies with this particular iPhone 14 Pro Verizon deal are the standard 2021 iPad 10.2, the Apple Watch SE 2022, and the Beats Fit Pro. Collectively, they aren’t the highest-end models on the market right now but they are absolutely fantastic devices in their own right and a perfect pairing with the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $10/mo with new unlimited line at Verizon (opens in new tab)
No trade-ins are needed to get the brand new Apple iPhone 14 Plus for just $10 per month this week, thanks to Verizon’s early Black Friday deals. This is the first non-trade-in carrier discount we’ve seen on any device in the new iPhone 14 range and a superb deal overall. The saving here totals a whopping $540 over the duration of a 36-month plan and new customers will also get an additional $200 if they switch over from another carrier.
Verizon Black Friday Android special: get a free smartwatch, pair of earbuds, and tablet (opens in new tab)
Verizon has launched a Black Friday promotion that’s offering a whole bunch of free accessories on select Android smartphones. Free gifts include the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and Pixel Buds Pro, along with other excellent options. Note that this promotion is running on the Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab) series, Google Pixel 6 (opens in new tab), and Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab). With the latter two devices, this Black Friday deal stacks on top of the saving you can get with an unlimited data plan (effectively giving you a discount device and a set of freebies).
