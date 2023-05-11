$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.

Ripple XRP is the leading provider of crypto solutions to organizations. The platform brings organizations transparent, faster, and cost-effective solutions. TRON (TRX) is one of the fastest growing public chains, equipped with web decentralization mechanisms. The token rewards content creators on the building, decentralized internet.

These cryptocurrencies are worth less than a dollar, yet they have the potential to bring in more worth to investors. In particular, big Eyes (BIG) has arrived at the perfect time for investors to recoup losses gained from the limping, overbearing bear market.

Big Eyes (BIG) has raised over a million dollars in the two weeks since it officially began pre-sales. However, many might see this as bad timing since the crypto winter has shown no signs of letting up in its icy grip on cryptocurrency prices.

But the meme token couldn’t have found a better time to grace the market, giving investors hope that there is something to gain and a lifeline to hold on to. Big Eyes (BIG) is a decentralized finance cryptocurrency with instruments of revenue generation at its fingertips and a thriving community at its helm.

Big Eyes (BIG) did not beat about the bush with its plan of becoming the best meme cryptocurrency in the DeFi space. Their whitepaper intends to “shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protect an important part of the world’s ecosystem.”

Starting with DeFi instruments, the platform will move into non-fungible tokens, utilizing the richness of the NFT industry to pass across a message of aquatic life preservation, self-propagating growth, and passive income for holders.

Even more, holders participate in a community hungry for change, invested in blockchain innovations, and grounded in updated technologies. Plus, they don’t need to pay transaction fees, deal with congestion and enjoy high throughput.

Benefits come from holding the BIG tokens, participating in staking, liquidity provision, and joining the Big Eyes Sushi Crew club for NFT holders. In addition, 5% of NFT taxes are also redistributed to holders.

With a total of 200 billion BIG tokens, the team behind the project has carefully created a way for every cat enthusiast, meme lover, and crypto user to get a fair amount of tokens. But putting a cap on it, with a certain amount released each year, will curb any problem of oversupply and token devaluation.

90% of total tokens will also be released to holders in the community, implying that the community is paramount where Big Eyes (BIG) is concerned.

No tax is required to buy the token, and no tax is collected to sell it. There is also a generous percentage set aside for charity, and the dedicated wallet carries enough visibility for holders to see.

Learn more about the token.

Presales are live, and crypto buyers quickly move to the official website to make purchases. However, you’ll need a wallet and some cryptocurrency to buy BIG.

STEP 1

Get a wallet supported by Wallet Connect.

For desktop purchases, MetaMask is a good option. However, a recommended alternative for mobile is the Trust Wallet built-in browser.

STEP 2

With your wallet provider installed and active, click “Connect Wallet” and select the suitable option. For example, for mobile wallet apps, select “Wallet Connect.”

You will be presented with three options;

If you choose to buy with a card, proceed to https://www.moonpay.com/buy and purchase ETH, which will be sent to your wallet. The provided ETH can then be used to buy Big Eyes (BIG). For all purposes, you should purchase a minimum of $15 ETH to avoid shortage.

With sufficient ETH, you can swap your crypto for BIG. Type in the amount and then click “Convert ETH.” You will be asked to confirm the transaction.

Note that if you don’t have sufficient ETH (as you can buy a minimum of 1,000 BIG), you can purchase more with option 1.

You can purchase Big Eyes token at a minimum of $15 USDT. Click “Convert USDT,” and you will be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract, and the second is for the transaction amount.

Again, it’s essential to complete the transaction through both approval steps.

STEP 3

Tokens will be given after presales. First, however, you must visit the main site: https://bigeyes.space/ and click on the pink ‘claim’ button.

Ripple (XRP) is an exchange company in the financial service industry. It harnesses the value of cryptocurrency to help industries drive business innovations, powerful new capabilities, and implement new efficiencies.

Ripple (XRP) is a trusted medium between parties in transactional activities. The platform delivers enterprise-grade solutions to clients using proven blockchain technology spanning years of systematic upgrades. In addition, the company is better than other financial intermediaries as it facilitates exchange for fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, transactions on the Ripple (XRP) network are updated by validators every three to five seconds to check for any mismatch. This allows the network to validate transactions and bolster security efficiently. With higher throughput and low costs, Ripple (XRP) has impressive advantages over the likes of Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC).

XRP is a cryptocurrency running on the XRP Ledger and used by the company Ripple. XRP facilitates network transactions and can be used as an investment to earn passive income. Holders can also exchange XRP for other popular cryptocurrencies on the exchange.

There is a limited supply of 100 billion units, with periodic releases to achieve comparative scarcity. XRP can be bought on Binance, and Coinbase, among others.



Launched by the Tron Foundation in 2017, Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that allows the creation of dApps and media sharing.

Tron (TRX) aims to revolutionize the creator’s economy through a cost-effective, decentralized internet. With the decentralized internet, content creators can get direct compensation, and viewers earn passive income for interacting with content.

TRX, as the coin on the platform, is used to reward creators for their contributions along with other underpinned tokens. There are also no transaction fees, and the network has managed to undertake the feat of high TPS with little congestion.

Tron (TRX) can be bought using a debit or credit bank card or through TRX-compatible exchanges in the cryptocurrency market. Binance, Kraken, and CEX.io are some supported exchanges to check out.

Penny cryptocurrencies, worth under a dollar, have recently pulled out of the cryptocurrency market. Big Eyes (BIG) is no different, as the token goes for a price as cheap as you can afford this pre-sales. Crypto analysts predict prices will boom afterwards, so now is a good time.





