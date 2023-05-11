Amazon Prime Video for 1 year at Rs. 599 launched for mobile users! See what you get – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Amazon Prime Video has just announced a new plan for its mobile users and it could be your next go-to plan for all your binge watching needs. The usual Amazon Prime subscription will set you back by Rs. 1499 for the full on annual subscription that lets you access multiple profiles and 4K content on multiple devices. However, this plan is too pricey for some, and maybe too much for people who mostly use Prime Video on their smartphones. Amazon now has a solution.

Called the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, the plan is solely meant for those who watch their Prime Video content on mobile and are seeking an annual tenure. Just like the ₹1499 plan, the Prime Video Mobile Edition brings along an annual subscription and offers access to all the Prime Video content available. However, there are a couple of omissions and changes with the Mobile Edition and you should know them all before buying it.

Or rather, what do you not get! Since the price is lower at Rs. 599 per year, you are missing out on a lot when compared to the Rs. 1499 plan.

For starters, the Prime Video Mobile Edition is only meant to be accessible on mobile devices, Additionally, the plan only offers access to SD content, which means you miss out on 4K. With this plan, you also lose access to the several profiles. Note that you can only use this plan on one smartphone and only for a single user.

Unlike the ₹1499 plan, the Prime Video Mobile Edition also omits the Amazon Prime membership. Hence, you only get access to Prime Video with this plan, nothing else.

Note that this is the annual plan for mobile devices and you can get the monthly plans at a much lower price. Prime Video has lately added support for access to content from other platforms such as Lionsgate, Discovery+, and more.

