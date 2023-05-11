Best Crypto to Buy Now 12 April – SOL, RNDR, FTM – Cryptonews

Get ready to embark on an exhilarating journey through the world of cryptocurrencies as we unveil the best altcoins for April: SOL, RNDR, FTM, and the highly anticipated SWDTKN presale.

These digital assets are making waves in the market, backed by innovative projects and ground-breaking potential.

Unearth the treasures of these promising altcoins and explore the opportunities they present for investors eager to ride the next wave of crypto success.

Solana is a high-speed layer-1 blockchain designed to facilitate smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps).

With the upcoming launch of Saga, an Android smartphone powered by the Solana blockchain, excitement around Solana is mounting.

The Saga smartphone, expected to cost users $1,000, will enable users to mint their own NFTs from anywhere, granting access to the wider Solana-based ecosystem of apps and projects.

Solana’s price has been on the rise this month, with a 9% gain in April so far.

The recent push up saw SOL reclaim its position above converging 20-day and 200-day moving averages.

However, with an RSI of 64, the currency may need to cool off and consolidate its gains.

Despite this, the MACD signals a bullish tune at 0.28, reflecting SOL’s reclaimed position above the moving averages.

Keep an eye on the upside target of $32, a possible 36% increase, while being mindful of the potential downside risk to $12, a 48% decrease.

The current risk-reward ratio stands at 0.74, suggesting a potential need for better entry points following consolidation.

Render is the utility token of The Render Network, a provider of decentralized GPU-based rendering solutions.

As the AI narrative takes hold again, a lack of specialized computers for AI developers has attracted attention to Render.

The blockchain-based P2P rendering network is becoming increasingly attractive for projects looking to deploy their AI-powered software, even amid the dominance of tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The price of Render has surged this month, with a 22% gain in April.

As the AI narrative swept back into crypto markets, Render soared 30% to upper trendline resistance.

The token is currently riding high above steadfast support from the 20-day moving average.

However, with an RSI of 61, bearish divergence implies a need to consolidate and cool off price action.

The MACD shows bullish divergence at 0.032, reflecting a strong position atop the 20-day moving average.

Keep an eye on the upside target of $2.00, a potential 29% increase, while being mindful of the possible downside risk to $1.00, a 35% decrease.

The risk-reward ratio stands at 0.82, suggesting a potentially unattractive entry point for investors.

Fantom is a smart-contract platform focused on solving scalability challenges with its Lachesis consensus mechanism.

The success of decentralized exchanges (DEXs) on Fantom’s blockchain has driven the platform’s growth and popularity.

In particular, SpookySwap, the largest DEX on the chain, experienced a total value locked (TVL) growth of more than 8% in the last 30 days.

Fantom’s price has risen by 7% in April, with the token trading within a bullish pendant pattern.

The token is riding high above the 20-day moving average for strong supportive footing.

With an RSI of 56, Fantom appears slightly overbought at current levels, indicating minor bearish divergence.

The MACD displays minor bullish divergence at 0.003, reflecting strong footing above the 20-day moving average.

Investors should keep an eye on the upside target of $0.55, a theoretical 13.4% increase, while being mindful of the downside risk to $0.40, a probable 17.5% decrease.

The risk-reward ratio stands at 0.76, suggesting a potentially unfavourable entry point and a need for more decisive movement.

As the world of play-to-earn gaming continues to gain momentum, Swords of Blood stands out as a ground-breaking project you don’t want to miss this Diablo slayer.

With over $1.15 million raised in its presale already, this Polygon-based P2E game offers a dazzling combination of stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and an innovative tokenomics system.

As the first of its kind to bring high production quality to P2E, Swords of Blood offers players a captivating world with impressive combat mechanics, customizable characters, and a variety of engaging modes, such as the Monster Hunt dungeon and the Boss Fortress.

The game also boasts a PvP mode, allowing players to compete against others and earn rewards based on their rankings.

The time is ripe to invest in the Swords of Blood presale, as it provides the opportunity to get in on the ground floor and secure the SWDTKN token at the lowest possible price.

With attractive tiered benefits on offer, investors can enjoy early access to the beta version, exclusive in-game items, and even a full-sized Sword of Blood crafted by Ben Abbott.

The market potential for Swords of Blood is immense, and with its sustainable tokenomics model and experienced team of developers, the project is poised for greatness.

The Swords of Blood presale is your chance to be a part of a revolutionary gaming experience that has the potential to redefine the play-to-earn landscape. Also take the time to enter the Swords of Blood Giveaway and double-down on your profits.

Don’t let this opportunity pass you by—join the Swords of Blood presale now, and take your first step into the future of gaming.

With its ambitious goals and potential for explosive growth, Swords of Blood could well become the most significant play-to-earn blockchain game of 2023.

Invest in the presale today, and be a part of this thrilling new chapter in gaming history.

