WhatsApp: How to Use Avatar Stickers – Adweek



The search for this year’s Media All-Stars has begun! Submit an entry by May 22 to be considered.

After WhatsApp users create an avatar to represent them in the messaging application, they can send stickers in conversations featuring their avatar.

Our guide will show you how to use these avatar stickers in conversations in the WhatsApp mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the WhatsApp app on iOS.

Step 1: Open a WhatsApp conversation and tap the stickers icon at the far-right side of the text-entry field.

Step 2: Tap the “Avatar” icon (the circular icon that appears to be smiling) at the bottom of the screen.

From there, you can tap an avatar sticker to send it in the conversation.

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek’s SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem.

source