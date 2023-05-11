Amazon's Fire TV Stick from £20 in this Prime Day deal – Expert Reviews

header-social
The savings start early with Amazon’s October sales event, the Prime Early Access Sale. You can currently nab some eye-catching discounts on the entirety of Amazon’s Fire TV Stick range before the sales bonanza has even officially started. Our favourite media streamer of the bunch, the Fire TV Stick 4K, has seen a significant chunk taken off its price, with the device now available for just £30, representing a generous £12 drop from its average Amazon price of £42.
And what’s better than one nicely reduced piece of technology? That’s right, two! Anyone looking for more than one upgrade to their home media set-up should take note of the various bundle available deals as well, the most notable of these being the Fire Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle. Usually priced at an average of £80, you can currently get yourself a Fire Stick TV 4K and an Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) smart speaker for a superb £50, a significant £30 saving.
The Fire Stick 4K caught our eye upon release, as it represents a significant upgrade to the original model. As you might guess from the name, the media streaming stick’s most notable new feature is the ability to stream movies and TV in 4K. Alongside Ultra HD, the streaming stick also supports HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos surround sound.
Our original review praised the streamer’s ease of use, with its slick, well-integrated menus and apps – such as BBC iPlayer, Prime Video and Netflix – being easily controlled from the newly upgraded remote control. The newly designed remote adds power and volume buttons that can control your TV, and maintains the Alexa integration of the original, allowing you to search, pause and open apps with your voice.
A suggestion our original review made was to pair the Fire TV Stick with an Amazon Echo, with that setup giving you fully hands-free control over your TV and streaming. The Echo Dot (4th Generation), part of the bundle deal mentioned above, is one of our favourite smart speakers generally, and would be well suited to use with any Fire TV Stick.
If you don’t have a 4K-compatible TV, or aren’t particularly bothered about watching TV in 4K, you can save even more by opting for one of the cheaper models, both of which get discounts of their own.
As the lack of a 4K suffix would suggest, the standard Fire TV Stick doesn’t support streaming in 4K or HDR, but is otherwise a solid streamer, providing controls for your TV and quick-launch buttons on the remote and streaming all the same apps in 1080p HD. It’s currently discounted down to £25, just £5 above its lowest price ever. Even cheaper still is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which cuts the TV controls and quick-launch buttons from the remote but still features Alexa voice control and 1080p streaming, all while costing just £20.
The final member of the Fire TV Stick family is the most expensive but also receives one of the best discounts, coming within just £3 of its all-time lowest price. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max features Wi-Fi 6 support and a faster processor, making all your streaming smoother and speedier. Usually costing £55, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is currently down to £40.
If these discounted streaming sticks have merely whetted your whistle, our intrepid deal-hunters have collected together plenty more of the retail giant’s biggest bargains in our Prime Day hub. There we’ve got all the top deals across a range of categories, including everything from technology to kitchen appliances.
With all of these Prime Day deals, you’ll only get the best price if you have a current Amazon Prime membership. If you don’t currently have one, you can follow the link below to sign up for a free 30-day trial. Best of all, once you’ve secured your discounts, you can cancel the membership within the 30 days and you won’t be charged a penny.
