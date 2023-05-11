Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Europe. Live from London, tracking the breaking and top business news stories in the lead-up to the opening of European markets.

On this week’s episode of Idea Generation, Paul Rodriguez Jr. describes his early days as a young skateboarder in California, how he became the face of Nike Skate and eventually launched his own brand, Primitive Skateboarding. Along the way, he’s tried his hand at investing, including helping build and sell a craft beer-company.

Pimco Clients Add €14 Billion, Ending Four Quarters of Outflows

Technogym’s Weightroom Billionaire Eyes Shift as Population Ages

Meet the Contenders Vying to Become Kenyan Central Bank Governor

Malaysia GDP Grows Faster Than Expected Amid Global Slowdown

G-7 Finance Chiefs to Add New Supply-Chain Proposal in Statement

Nissan Shares Rise After Profit Outlook Tops Estimates

Top Chinese Smartphone Maker Exits Chip Design as Sector Reels

Telefonica Keen to Discuss Spanish Fiber Deal With Vodafone

Thai Military Rules Out Coup After Vote as Campaigning Ends

China, Australia Trade Ministers Meet in Beijing to Ease Dispute

Shipping Billionaires Race to Invest Pandemic-Era Fortunes

Central Banks at Risk of Breaking Economies, Dario Perkins Warns

Miami’s Restaurant Scene Is Slowing Down in Latest Michelin Guide

Airlines’ First Class Makeovers Give the Rich Hotel Rooms in the Sky

Now That You Mention AI, So Is Everyone

Biden Shouldn’t Let Chad Become Another Sudan

Eurovision’s Business Model Beats the Olympics

Venezuela Brain Drain Enriches Panama and Other Neighbors

Too Small to Succeed Is the Problem Facing Regional Banks

Your Ad Data Is Now Powering Government Surveillance

Epstein Victim Loses Bid to Disqualify JPMorgan Defense Lawyers

Trump Appeals Carroll Sexual Assault Verdict Granting Damages

El Nino May Slash Thai Rice Crop and Spur Inflation Across Asia

Uruguay Drought Forces Government to Subsidize Bottled Water

City Stunned by War Learns to Live Alongside a Feared Militia

Democratic Massachusetts Governor Wants to Cut Taxes to Stem Exodus

White House Unveils a New Climate Fix: Building Codes and Energy Retrofits

BlockFi Crypto Customers Lose Fight Over Disputed Coin Transfers

IRS Working With Ukraine to Track Russian Crypto Sanctions Evaders

Crypto Lender Nexo Takes Steps to Dissolve UK Units

Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha.

Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to offer low-interest loans to miners to help them reduce borrowing costs and repay nearly $4 billion in loans backed by equipment which have fallen in value along with the price of Bitcoin since it peaked in November.

