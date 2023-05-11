Surface Laptop 4 starts receiving June 2022 firmware update – MSPoweruser

June

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 received a firmware update back in March, but that was the AMD variant of the laptop. Surface Laptop 4 Intel variant has started receiving June 2022 firmware update.

The latest firmware comes with version 18.200.143.0 and adds improvements to the system’s performance and stability. Aside from that, the update includes no new features and changes, unfortunately. Meanwhile, you can read the complete official changelog below.



Microsoft is rolling out the June 2022 firmware update in phases, so not every Surface Laptop 4 user will get the update today. Owners of the Surface Laptop AMD variants can now go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the latest update will also bring all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. You will also need to restart your Surface Laptop 4 to complete the installation.

The Laptop 4 is the first Surface device to get the June 2022 update, and in the coming days, more devices will get the latest firmware version. Meanwhile, if you’ve already gotten the latest firmware update on your Laptop 4, you can share your thoughts in the comments section on whether the update went smoothly.

