Who is the richest person in the world in 2023? Top 10 richest … – The Scotsman

Forbes reports that the world had 2,668 billionaires as of 2022 but who are the 10 richest people among them? Here are the world’s top 10 richest people (not only men), their net worth and source of wealth.

Billionaires own unthinkable quantities of wealth that enable them to influence the world we live in from the economy, to politics, our media and much more.

This affluent group of people is highly elite and many of them are founders of major technology giants or other corporations that we depend on regularly in our daily lives.

Forbes revealed that there were 2,668 billionaires in the world in 2022, but who is the richest among them?

According to real-time net worth data from Forbes’ Billionaire list (Updated: May 01), here are the 10 richest people in the world and where their wealth comes from.

Bernard Arnault is a French business magnate and the CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), he oversees the LVMH empire including 75 brands such as Sephora. His net worth is currently $236.7 billion. Photo: Submitted

Elon Musk is the founder of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla and CEO of Twitter. Until recently he was the world’s richest man, now his net worth is $174.5 billion. Photo: via WikiCommons

Jeffrey Bezos is the founder, executive chairman and former president and CEO of Amazon; an e-commerce giant Bezos founded in 1994 out of his garage in Seattle. His net worth sits at $128.5 billion. Photo: Yui Mok (PA)

Lawrence Ellison is an American business magnate and the co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer and former CEO of the technology giant Oracle Corporation. His net worth is $118.3 billion. Photo: Jonathan Brady (PA)

