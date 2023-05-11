Amazon's top Apple deals: $499 M2 Mac mini, 2023 MacBook Pro $1,799, iPad Pro 12.9 $999 – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Get the lowest prices on Apple gear at Amazon.

Amazon dropped their prices on the latest Apple gear to some of the lowest we’ve seen in over a month. Shoppers with their eye on a MacBook Pro can take home a 14-inch model with an M2 Pro chip at a 10% discount in addition to much more.

Buyers can also shop for Mac minis at a 17% discount for models with the M2 chip. Or find an Apple Watch Series 8 in Stainless with a massive $142 price cut.

Every week the AppleInsider Team combs Amazon for the best weekly Apple deals. We include everything from Apple devices to accessories and must-haves that pair with your favorite gadgets.

The best Apple deals on Amazon for the week of April 17th

2023 Mac mini with M2 chip, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD: $499.99 (was $599)

2023 Mac mini with M2 chip, 8GB Memory, 512GB SSD: $689.99 (was $799)

2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch, M2 Pro chip, 16GB Memory, 512GB SSD in Space Gray: $1,799 (was $1,999)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max with 128GB storage, carrier locked in Graphite: $879.20 (was $1,099)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch Wi-Fi only, M2 chip, 128GB, Space Gray: $999.99 with savings at checkout (was $1,099)

iPad 9th Generation, 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi only, 64GB, Space Gray or Silver: $269.99 (was $329)

iPad 9th Generation, 10.2-inch, Wi-Fi only, 256GB, Space Gray or Silver: $399 (was $479)

iPad Air 5, Wi-Fi only, with M1 chip, 256GB, Space Gray or Purple: $649.99 with savings at checkout (was $749)

Apple Watch Ultra GPS + Cellular, 49mm titanium case, Blue/Gray Trail band S/M: $759 (was $799)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS, 45mm Midnight aluminum case: $359 (was $429)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Graphite Stainless case, Milanese loop: $658.25 (was $799)

AirPods Pro 2: $199.99 (was $249)

Apple AirPods Max in any color except Sky Blue: $479.99 (was $549)

2022 MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD in any color: $1,049 (was $1,199)

2021 iMac, M1 chip, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD in Pink, Orange, Purple, or Yellow: $1,199.99 (was $1,499)

More fantastic deals on gear from around the web

There are plenty of additional bargains going on, knocking double and triple digits off Mac Studio hardware, software, iPads and more. Here’s a sampling of some of the deals, with hundreds of items on sale in our Apple Price Guide.

As a long-time Apple nerd, Michael has a low-key addiction to anything with the iconic logo. He started his fascination with the first iPod Shuffle nearly two decades ago and now extends to the complete ecosystem of products in the current lineup.

