Tesla Changes Frunk and Trunk Weight Limits in Latest User Manual – Not a Tesla App

Randall and calGPT from Tesla Discord noticed several changes in Tesla’s latest user manual bringing important changes to the maximum weight limit and distribution guidelines.
In the updated user manual, Tesla has made revisions to the guidelines for cargo weight distribution and maximum weight restrictions. Previously, the guidelines suggested distributing cargo weight between the front and rear trunks. The maximum load weight for the front trunk was 55 lbs (25 kg), the rear load floor was 130 lbs (60 kg), and the lower trunk compartment was 285 lbs (130 kg).
With the new guidelines, Tesla recommends distributing cargo weight as evenly as possible between the front and rear trunks. The maximum load weight has been increased to 110 lbs (50 kg) for the front trunk. For the rear trunk, the lower tub compartment now has a maximum weight of 88 lbs (40 kg), while the upper floor can hold up to 287 lbs (130 kg).
The new guidelines are across Tesla’s models, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y. These changes aim to improve the overall balance and safety of the vehicle when carrying cargo. Tesla owners should familiarize themselves with these new guidelines to ensure optimal vehicle performance and safety.
Update: We’ve updated this article to remove references to Multi-Collision Braking and Forward Collision Warning being reset to Medium since those changes were available in previous updates.
Subscribe to our newsletter to be the first to know about Tesla’s upcoming features and new software updates.
Tesla’s 2023.12.8 software update introduces significant improvements to Track Mode for the Model S, including a new 200 mph top speed for those equipped with the Track Package. The update also provides various enhancements to Track Mode, benefiting all users regardless of whether they have the Track Package.
Currently, the new software update supports the Model S, with future updates extending support to other performance models. The update offers a range of improvements for both Track Package-equipped vehicles and those using the regular Track Mode. These include user interface (UI) changes, better information access, and critical data visualization. Track mode options in the menu remain the same.
The information displayed on the instrument cluster (IC) has changed. Tesla now displays the front and rear brake temperatures and tire pressure on the left side, with a larger central speedometer in the center. Lap information appears to the right of the speedometer.
The left side of the center display now displays additional information. It hosts the g-force meter and battery visualization that used to appear on the IC, as well as more detailed temperature views for the front and rear motors and battery.
The video belows highlights the major improvements in Tesla’s Track Mode.
The Track Package, designed to enhance the Model S Plaid’s track experience, unlocks a top speed of 200 mph. It includes aluminum forged wheels, track-ready tires, high-performance brake fluid, carbon-silicon carbide rotors, and one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads.
The Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit, a game-changer for braking performance, features continuous-fiber technology and a unique 3D matrix to manage heat effectively. It includes 410 x 40mm front and 410 x 32mm rear carbon-silicon carbide rotors, 6-piston and 4-piston one-piece forged calipers with high-performance brake pads, integrated caliper-mounted parking brakes, and track-ready brake fluid.
Wheel and tire components are also carefully selected for enhanced handling and grip on the racetrack, featuring 20X10J and 20X11J Zero-G wheels with 285/35R20 and 305/30R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires, TPMS, Zero-G center caps, tire nut valves, and lug nut covers.
This software update is another step towards ensuring that Tesla drivers have the best possible track experience with their electric vehicles.
Tesla released a new video (posted below) that features the Tesla team conducting field testing on a black Model X and Model Y in the extreme heat of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The testing took place outside of Dubai and aimed to ensure the vehicles’ reliability and safety in various challenging climates.
The Tesla team chose the UAE for its unique, consistently hot climate, which provides an excellent environment for testing vehicle performance in extreme heat. The primary focus was on mileage accumulation, hot weather-related tests, and product launch testing. The team also conducts similar tests in Norway during the winter to cover the full range of extreme conditions.
To thoroughly stress test the cars, the team drove between 250 and 400 kilometers daily, charging the vehicles using superchargers and pushing the air conditioning and cabin overheating protection features to their limits. By parking in the sun for extended periods and frequently charging at superchargers, the team aimed to identify any potential issues from bumper to bumper.
The UAE’s climate poses unique challenges for vehicles, with temperatures soaring to 51 degrees Celsius and humidity reaching up to 80-90%. These extreme conditions test the vehicles’ ability to keep the battery, drive units, and passengers cool. The Tesla team chose black cars for the tests, as black absorbs more heat, adding an extra layer of challenge to the process.
During the testing, the team encountered various other challenges, such as navigating steep inclines, twisty turns, and mountain roads, which put additional strain on the powertrain, cooling systems, and air conditioning. These conditions proved ideal for assessing the vehicles’ thermal systems and overall performance in extreme heat.
The Tesla team’s dedication to conducting these tests during the hottest time of the year in the UAE demonstrates their commitment to ensuring their vehicles’ reliability and safety in even the most challenging environments. While most people would avoid the UAE’s scorching summer heat, Tesla embraces it as an opportunity to refine their cars and ensure a superior driving experience for customers worldwide.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.100.
Tesla’s 2023.12.8 software update introduces significant improvements to Track Mode for the Model S, including a new …
Tesla released a new video (posted below) that features the Tesla team conducting field testing on a black Model X an…
Tesla has released FSD Beta 11.4.1 update to employees, featuring significant architectural improvements that Elon Mu…
Tesla has released its latest app update, version 4.20.75, introducing new features and improvements to enhance user …
Tesla Model X is set to receive matrix headlights, an advanced lighting technology already present in some Model S, M…
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
10% off Tesla accessories at Tesmanian with promo code: TeslaSoftwareUpdates
Tesla has released its latest app update, version 4.20.75, introducing new features and improvements to enhance user …
Tesla Model X is set to receive matrix headlights, an advanced lighting technology already present in some Model S, M…
Tesla has broken ground on a new lithium refinery in Texas, with CEO Elon Musk setting the ambitious goal of producin…
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently committed to a one-month free trial of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.…
It should not be surprising that Elon Musk is lending his support to Ford. The long-established automaker has faced c…
Elon Musk announced Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 11.4.1 will be released to employees today. In a series of t…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
TeslaFi is a service that logs your drives and charging sessions so that you can later refer back to them. We highly recommend checking them out if you use your car for business trips and would like to keep track of reimbursements, if you like to see how much you spend on charging or if you just love statistics. View their about us page and see everything they have to offer!
Stay organized, connected, and stylish with Cyberbackpack — the #1 backpack, luggage & travel accessories for Tesla owners. We highly recommend checking them out if you commute or travel and would like a backpack or luggage that is sleek, secure and durable. View their products page and see everything they have to offer!
Find out how to become a sponsor and have your site listed here.
Although we share official Tesla release notes, we are not affiliated with Tesla Motors. We are Tesla fans and supporters.
See all the features included in Tesla’s latest update, version 2023.12.100.
Take a look at features that Elon Musk has said will be coming soon.
The best Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Wireless Phone Charger — now, even better. Get $10 off with promo: NotATeslaApp10
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter.
Tesla Changes Frunk and Trunk Weight Limits in Latest User Manual – Not a Tesla App
Randall and calGPT from Tesla Discord noticed several changes in Tesla’s latest user manual bringing important changes to the maximum weight limit and distribution guidelines.