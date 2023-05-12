Verizon is at the start of a new chapter, but will the story be any different? – MarketWatch

Verizon Communications Inc. is at the beginning of a new chapter once again.

The telecommunications company has yet another new leader for its consumer business, and Verizon’s VZ, -0.08% upcoming earnings, due out before Tuesday’s opening bell, could offer some early signs about whether the company’s strategy has changed amid the leadership shakeup.

Sowmyanarayan Sampath, formerly the head of Verizon Business Group, was named the head of Verizon’s consumer business in early March following a tough 2022 for the company. Verizon posted net subscriber losses for its consumer wireless retail postpaid phone business in the first three quarters of 2022 before eking out positive performance on the metric in the fourth quarter.

The company has made various leadership tweaks to the consumer business in recent quarters, including when Chief Executive Hans Vestberg stepped in late last year to head the unit in replacement of Manon Brouillette, who lasted less than a year in the role.

Sampath wasn’t heading up the consumer business for much of the latest quarter, so the results themselves won’t necessarily be a reflection of his leadership. Analysts expect subscriber declines for the period, with Cowen & Co. analyst Gregory Williams noting “typical 1Q seasonality.” His estimate is for 272,000 postpaid phone losses within the consumer business.

Beyond the headline numbers, analysts will be looking for big-picture indicators on the state of the consumer unit.

“We are looking forward to hearing about Mr. Sampath’s plans to improve Consumer volumes against what we see as a structural challenge given Verizon’s industry-leading market share combined with improved operating performance (with respect to churn in particular) at Verizon’s two national MNO [mobile-network operator] competitors, plus inroads from cable into the wireless market,” wrote Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Kraft.

Sampath takes over as the consumer wireless market is changing once again. AT&T Inc. T, -0.47% , which has already posted first-quarter results, showed a slowdown in subscriber growth relative to last year’s lofty levels, though the company still netted sizable gains.

“We won’t know until other companies report the extent to which AT&T’s subscriber deceleration reflects a loss of market share versus simply a slowing market,” SVB MoffettNathanson’s Craig Moffett wrote after AT&T delivered its numbers.

AT&T stock’s ‘historic’ plunge baffles Wall Street: ‘There is no fundamental explanation’

In thinking about Verizon’s upcoming report, Cowen’s Williams wrote that “phone adds are impacted by improving gross add momentum, though churn is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels as we look for 0.80%” versus what he said were Wall Street expectations for 0.79%.

Verizon saw 0.81% wireless retail postpaid phone churn in the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic began. Companies want lower rates of churn, a metric that measures customers leaving the service, and indeed Verizon saw churn rates come down during the pandemic.

Williams added that “churn is top of mind considering higher price points and lagging T-Mobile in 5G network coverage.”

Deutsche Bank’s Kraft isn’t sure whether Verizon will be able to shake its recent narrative.

“Our forecast assumes that VZ will cede market share in wireless again this year,” he wrote. “We are now modeling higher churn in Verizon’s consumer business, due to ongoing competitive pressures, as well as some impact from recent pricing announcements.”

From the perspective of net additions, Verizon’s higher churn is “partially offset” by year-over-year growth in gross additions, he added, reflecting Verizon’s “greater investment levels into customer acquisition, as opposed to retention.”

Verizon’s stock has lagged those of wireless peers over the past year, falling 32% over that span, as AT&T shares have lost 10% and as T-Mobile US Inc.’s stock TMUS, +0.47% has advanced 11%.

