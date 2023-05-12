TRON's TRX skyrockets 361%, but can FTX traders benefit from this? – FXStreet

Aaryamann Shrivastava

FXStreet Follow Following

Justin Sun has been an avid supporter of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX empire even after its collapse this week. The fall of FTX and its sister company, Alameda, led to the exchange halting its withdrawals. However, Sun’s support is now being interestingly rewarded by FTX, even allowing users to withdraw their assets, but at a cost.

FTX announced on November 10 that the exchange reached an agreement with TRON to rescue the traders. This plan would allow the stranded exchange’s users to swap their assets at 1:1 value with TRON ecosystems assets like TRON (TRX), Bittorent (BTT), JUST (JST), Sun (SUN) and Huobi Token (HT).

As per the deal, Tron has deployed $13 million worth of assets on the exchange to allow users to swap their assets. This led to the value of the abovementioned tokens selling at a premium on FTX, with TRX rising by as much as 4,126% on November 10. While the asset’s actual value is close to $0.056 on other exchanges, including Binance.



TRXUSD 1-day chart

This price is still 387% above the market value of the altcoin, which has created significant problems for traders. The pump came from the fact that since withdrawals have been paused on FTX, users will have to convert all their holdings into Tron ecosystem tokens in order to get them out.

But when users swap their TRX based on the ratio of 1:1, the value of their holdings decreases dramatically. This is because when they attempt to sell TRX on other exchanges, they will only get 17 cents on the dollar based on current prices.

Thus traders will suffer losses either way – even if they swap and sell their assets on other exchanges or don’t and wait until FTX resumes withdrawals, which at the moment is unknown.

The only ones to profit in this situation are FTX, its sister company Alameda and Justin Sun. Swapping at the pumped price would generate profits from commission to the exchange and could also provide Sun with a cut. This would help FTX and Alameda reduce their liabilities.

Traders looking to arbitrage this opportunity by selling their TRX holding on FTX could gain profits, but since withdrawals remain paused, their profits would remain held on the exchange. Thus, it is best to sit back and wait to see where FTX goes from here since making no money is a far better option than losing all your money.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Join Telegram

Join Telegram

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is under pressure from the financial markets' wisdom to “sell in May and walk away”. That narrative is perfectly aligned with the ongoing situation this Thursday in Dogecoin price action.

PEPE, the meme coin gained popularity in the crypto community after yielding nearly 615% gains over the past two weeks. A newly launched meme coin Milady (LADYS) rallied 11,885% overnight, and PEPE whales bought the token in large volumes.

Cosmos (ATOM) price is at a point where bulls will need to start facing the music. With a third topside rejection, lower than the day before, a bearish triangle is being drawn on the charts.

MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s scaling solution Polygon is likely to begin its recovery with the massive growth in Total Value Locked (TVL) onf Polygon’s zkEVM bridge.

Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source