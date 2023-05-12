Why Did Binance Delist Autofarm, Kepple, Neblio Tokens? – BSC NEWS

The delisting from Binance is a major blow to $AUTO, $QLC and $NEBL.

Getting a token listed on the world’s largest Centralized Exchange is a milestone achievement for any crypto project, and typically leads to a major boost in market capitalization. But what Binance gives, it can take away.

The recent announcement from Binance that it was delisting several tokens sparked outcries from the projects and responses from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) himself.

Among the three tokens that were delisted, the most noteworthy might be $AUTO from Autofarm.

Announcement regarding Binance delisting: we have been closely in touch with Binance over the last period of time and are heartbroken that events turned out this way.

The yield aggregator platform was once the largest on BNB Chain and at one point in April 2021 had a peak $2 billion in Total Value Locked, according to DefiLlama. Now its TVL is at $21 million across several chains.

The market cap of $AUTO once reached nearly $200 million in February 2021 but sat below $20 million for most of 2022 and after a sharp decline since the Binance announcement, now is at just above $10 million.

The other tokens losing their Binance listing are $QLC from Kepple (formerly QLC Chain) and $NEBL from Neblio.

We don't give "early notice" to project teams for delisting. No reason for the project teams to have a chance to act/trade before users.

We give notice to all users at the same time.

The Kepple team reacted to the announcement with dismay, saying they had been waiting on Binance’s due diligence decision “for weeks” as Kepple is swapping the QLC token for KPL.

Kepple managed to bring its concerns to CZ’s attention, exchanging replies on Twitter. CZ said Binance does not pre-notify projects that their tokens are being delisted, but makes the announcement at the same time to all users.

I was told: the project didn't have much development for a few years, and recently "sold" to a different project, which currently do not meet our listing standards. 🤷‍♂️

CZ continued on to say that, in Kepple’s case, he was told the project had stopped actively developing and was “ recently “sold” to a different project, which currently do not meet our listing standards.”

The project has never been "sold" to a different project.

QLC Chain IS in the midst of a rebranding to increase to service a wider network by bringing Web3 features in an All-In-One extension

So?🤷‍♂️

Let's DM

Kepple replied that it had not been “sold” but was rebranding, and asked to continue the conversation with CZ in private.

1/6 Unfortunately, @Binance has decided to delist $QLC. We at #Kepple remain committed to building & becoming a layer 2 crypto community-driven solution on the #BNBChain for social media

✅$QLC is available on major exchanges & in talks with all top tier exchanges to list $KPL!

Binance doesn’t typically give reasons why a specific token is being delisted, but in its announcement included the following factors that are considered:

The Game DAO by Bullion Labs provides an innovative DeFi rewards platform that seamlessly integrates a DAO, staking portal, and a game of chance.

Web3 start-up Bullion Labs is making waves in the decentralized gaming and finance sectors with their innovative creation, The Game DAO. The platform combines an exciting game, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), and a staking portal to offer a one-of-a-kind user experience.

The Game, a central component of the platform, is a game of chance that requires a $3.30 entry fee in BNB. The game pot grows with each participant, and every seven days, the Chainlink protocol assesses whether it holds a minimum of 0.3 BNB. If so, Chainlink VRFv2 technology determines a jackpot winner along with 20 runners-up, guaranteeing a fair and transparent result. Participants are rewarded as follows:

• Jackpot Winner: 50% of Game Pot

• Runners Up: 20% of Game Pot

• DAO Treasury: 20% of Game Pot

• DAO Members: 10% of Game Pot

The Game DAO takes user involvement to the next level by offering an opportunity to own a share of the game. DAO members not only manage the game and its operations, but also decide which charities or web3 startups receive funding from the game pot, and are rewarded for their efforts. To become a DAO member, users must hold a membership ERC1155 token, which can be minted here. Each membership pass is priced at 1BNB to prevent spam and encourage members to be responsible and committed to the project's long-term vision. Membership sales revenue goes directly to the DAO treasury.

While game pot funds are exclusively designated for web3 grants and charities, the DAO can allocate membership sales revenue for other purposes. Members can propose ideas such as investing in or acquiring blockchain technology companies, depositing into yield-generating sources, and other initiatives that contribute to the DAO ecosystem's growth.

Voting and proposal submission are simple, but members must hold at least 10,000 $BNGX tokens to vote or create proposals. This requirement reduces spam and ensures thorough discussion of proposals in designated discord channels before community voting. DAO members may adjust this threshold when the DAO is capable of passing votes with a 40% yes vote quorum. Members may also increase or decrease this quorum requirement when the DAO reaches capacity. Details about the $BNGX token and membership pass distribution can be found on the website: https://www.thegamedao.com/

The Staking portal allows DAO members to earn rewards. The staking contract instantly distributes deposits to all staked users based on their membership passes. Users must stake all membership passes in their wallet for the protocol to accurately calculate reward shares. A minimum staking period of 21 days is enforced to limit the supply of membership passes on the open market and maintain value for holders.

Entry fees — There is a 10% platform fee ≈ $0.30 on each entry.

Membership Passes — There is a 10% platform fee ≈ $30 on each membership pass purchase.

AntiRUG — LP tokens for $BNGX governance token has been burnt at TX: 0xfa5c07c4e0af38bacb60b3139ca2c7ed6b6185cccb327ddd296650c4be3a0e8e

AntiRUG — Funds raised from ERC1155 membership pass sale is directly deposited to DAO treasury.

Bullion labs is currently airdropping 5,000 $BNGX tokens and 1 Membership pass to the first 1k players. Check out the game and become a DAO member!

Follow Bullion Labs:

Disclaimer: This is in no way, shape, or form, financial advice. This article is merely for informational and educational purposes. Cryptocurrency and its derivatives are risky. Please do your own research and contact a professional financial advisor for financial advice.

