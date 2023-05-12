Top cryptocurrency prices on April 15: Ripple biggest gainer as crypto m-cap declines – Moneycontrol

My Account

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 15 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.75 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 7.67 percent to $57.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.47 billion, which is 9.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Also Read: Twitter taps eToro to let users trade in stocks, crypto

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.30 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day according to CoinMarketCap.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $50.94 billion, which is 89.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Also read: Crypto issue requires immediate attention, says FM Sitharaman

Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Also Read: Bitcoin smashes $30,000 barrier, crypto titans predict big rally ahead

Sitharaman was part of a brainstorming session on “Macrofinancial Implications of Crypto Assets” with G20 finance ministers and central bank governors at the IMF’s headquarters here on Friday.

As of 8:37 am on April 15, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 86.25 -0.23% Bitcoin 26,22,698 -0.91% Ripple 44.1293 0.29% Ethereum 1,80,000.1 -0.07% Dogecoin 7.5000 -2.34% WazirX Token 15.96 0.25%



