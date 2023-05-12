Top cryptocurrency prices on April 18: Major cryptos trade in red, Bitcoin over Rs 25 lakh – Moneycontrol

My Account
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 18 as the global crypto market cap dropped by 1.35 percent to $1.25 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased by 10.21 percent to $43.93 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.42 billion, which is 10.05 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The volume of all stablecoins is now $39.39 billion, which is 89.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.48 percent, a decrease of 0.26 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
As of 7:40 am on April 18, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Tether USD
|86.80
|0.34%
|Bitcoin
|25,70,000
|-1.26%
|Ripple
|44.0500
|-0.33%
|Ethereum
|1,79,800.0
|-0.89%
|Dogecoin
|7.7800
|2.7%
|WazirX Token
|15.98
|-0.12%
