iPhone 15 Pro exposure: Apple abandons 17-year design – Gizchina.com

This fall, Apple will officially release its latest mobile phone, the iPhone 15 series. Over the past few months, there have been a lot of reports about this series. We already know that the entire series this time will support the Dynamic Island feature. There are also reports that the iPhone 15 Pro series (maybe only the Pro Max) will support a periscope telephoto lens. However, while the company is adding new features, it is inevitable that some older features will have to make way. There are reports that the iPhone 15 Pro will expunge the physical mute button. The actual physical mute button on the phone is still very useful if you’ve used it. However, everything with a beginning must have an end, the 17-year reign of this feature is ending. The mute button has to go to create space for newer features.



According to the most recent reports, the sides of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models have ditched the mute button. A solid-state design with tactile feedback and simulated buttons will be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max in place of the physical volume keys and side mute switches. The devices will also have slim overall volume controls.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still have the original physical button design, according to rumours. However, Apple fanboys have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcement, since they believed it to be incredibly simple once they got used to the above design. According to reports, the Pro Max model will surpass the Xiaomi 13’s 1.81mm frame record for the width of the bezel. There are claims that the bezel will be as thin as 1.55 mm.

What do you think about Apple’s decision to expunge the physical mute button? Is it a good choice or do you detest it? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

