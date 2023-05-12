FAQ | Is It a Good or Bad Time to Buy Apple AirPods Pro? – iDrop News

Toggle Dark Mode

The AirPods Pro is the perfect choice if you want a feature-packed pair of AirPods that aren’t as pricy as Apple’s AirPods Max.

If you’ve had your AirPods Pro for a while, you know they are totally worth it, albeit they’re not perfect. Having the option to quiet the world around you (Transparency Mode) and focus on your music and content feels almost like magic.

On the other hand, if you’re thinking about buying a pair of AirPods Pro right now, you might be better off waiting for a little longer. According to the rumors, Apple’s got big plans for the AirPods Pro, and we might see them this year – and that news might be coming sooner than we expect.

Before you buy a new set of AirPods Pro, here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s rumored plans.

There have been rumors about the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 for the last couple of years, but it’s possible that we might see them in 2022.

There have been rumors all over the place, but every report agrees that the second-generation AirPods will come with a new design. Since Apple changed the design on the AirPods 3 to look like its pro counterpart, it’s possible that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with no stems at all.

Design-wise, it’ll look similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds or the Google Pixel Buds, and the casing will be similar to those earbuds as well.

We’re also expecting improvements in sound quality and a brand new chip inside the new AirPods Pro. This new chip will open up the door for many more awesome features, like fitness tracking.

If you want to be the first one to try these new AirPods Pro, then you should definitely wait a little longer before buying a new pair of AirPods.

How long, I hear you ask? Unfortunately, we really don’t know. Apple first released the AirPods Pro back in October of 2019. If the company decides to stick with that release schedule, we should expect to see them near the end of the year.

With that said, Apple did change the AirPods’ release schedule, with the first generation coming in December 2016, the second generation in March 2019, and the third generation in October 2021. So who knows, we might even see them in March—fingers crossed.

We get it. Sometimes, a pair of AirPods can feel like a necessity, especially if you need them to focus at work or at the gym. And if you’re one of the many of us who can’t really wait for the new AirPods Pro, there are some other options you can try.

First, you could get the current AirPods Pro. Since they’re a bit older now, you can probably find them at a nice discount at places like Amazon. There have been times when the AirPods Pro was as low as $175, which is $75 cheaper than its MSRP. Still, it’s worth noting that you’ll probably find them at an even lower price if and when Apple finally releases the new AirPods Pro 2.

On the other hand, if you want something that’ll last for the next few years, and you’re willing to pay around $175, you might want to get the new AirPods 3.

Not only are these AirPods Apple’s latest and greatest, but you’ll also get some improvements compared to the AirPods Pro, especially in the battery department. Granted, these AirPods don’t come with Active Noise Cancellation, but if you don’t mind that, you’ll get yourself a great deal. And the AirPods 3 also have some nice discounts from time to time.

Now, if you want to get the new AirPods Pro 2 whenever they come out, but you need a pair of AirPods now, you might want to consider getting the older, second-generation AirPods, or even the first generation. Sure, you won’t have as many features or as much battery as with the other options, but they’ll get the job done, especially if you’re planning on upgrading later this year.

You can find the older AirPods for less than $100 when they’re on sale, so it’s an affordable option to get AirPods now and save some money for the next product that launches.

There’s no doubt that Apple’s working on a new pair of AirPods Pro that may or may not come out this year. Since the AirPods Pro are pretty much the oldest headphones in the lineup, Apple’s probably already working on an upgrade that’ll make it worth the wait.

If you don’t really need a new pair of AirPods right now, you’d be better off waiting for a few more months. You should consider waiting until or leakers reveal when the second-generation AirPods Pro will launch.

If you feel like you need the AirPods Pro right now, you’re in luck. You’ll still be getting one of the best wireless earbuds available. With Transparency Mode, Active Noise Cancellation, and other useful features, you won’t regret getting the current AirPods Pro, no matter what Apple comes out with next.

There’s the other option to get something more affordable until Apple comes out with the new AirPods Pro 2. It all comes down to personal preferences and what you need right now. If you ask me, I’d advise you to wait.

