Last chance! Don't miss Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K for half price – TechRadar

4K streaming for a song this Cyber Monday

Amazon had a hot Cyber Monday deal going on its Fire TV Stick 4K streamer – and you can still get it while it lasts! You can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, a 50% savings (opens in new tab). That’s the lowest price we’ve yet seen on this Amazon streamer, which supports not just 4K video but Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. A similar deal in the UK takes the Fire TV Stick 4K to £27.99 (opens in new tab).

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon’s least expensive 4K streamer. Among the Cyber Monday deals found on Amazon this year was a similarly featured Roku streamer selling for the same $24.99 price (opens in new tab), though that model omits the HDR10+ support you’ll find on the Fire TV Stick 4K.

One great thing about Amazon’s streamers is the Alexa Voice Remote they come bundled with. Using it, you can simply ask Alexa to show movies in a specific genre like action or 1970s sci fi, and it will turn up a wide array of choices. Beyond that, you get access to the Alexa smart home ecosystem, which lets you use voice commands to control lighting, doorbell cameras, and many other functions.

With an Amazon Fire TV Stick you get a full library of apps, including Prime Video and Freevee free ad-supported TV streaming. And there’s also the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service, which gives you a range of gaming options at various price tiers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is selling its Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, a 50% price reduction and a smokin’ hot Cyber Monday deal. This is Amazon’s cheapest streaming stick with 4K and HDR support, which includes both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It also comes with an Alexa voice remote for content searches using, yes, Amazon Alexa, which can also be tapped for smart home control.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £49.99 now £27.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In the UK, the Fire TV Stick 4K gets a similar discount from £49.99 to £27.99. Today’s deal is fine, but we have seen this version of the streaming stick for as low as £24.99 in the past. It’s likely that this cheaper offer won’t return given the current economic climate, so this is the best price we’ll see for the rest of the year.

This deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K streamer makes the price so low that Amazon is almost giving it away. That’s probably the idea: to pull you into the Amazon ecosystem so you can buy stuff using Alexa voice commands while streaming shows from Prime Video.

Whatever the case is, the Fire TV Stick 4K is an impressive and full-featured streaming stick, and it’s now selling at an unbeatable price.

