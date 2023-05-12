Nothing Ear (2) May Be Launching Soon. Here's Everything You Should Know – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 16 Dec 2022 06:20 PM (IST)

Nothing may launch its next true wireless earbuds, according to a Bluetooth Special Interest Group certification post.

Consumer tech brand Nothing is likely to launch its third audio product soon. Nothing’s last TWS earbuds that were launched in India were the Nothing Ear (Stick) that were unveiled in October. Now, the Carl Pei-owned brand is expected to launch its next true wireless earbuds, according to a certification post spotted in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) database.

Bluetooth SIG certifies Bluetooth products that are about to be unveiled in all markets globally. According to the Bluetooth SIG post, the existence of a new product under the Nothing brand, internally called “Nothing B155” is likely to be unveiled soon, which indicates a possible launch of the purported Nothing Ear (2).

According to the certification page on the Bluetooth SIG database, the details of the upcoming device that are available as of now include the internal name of the device, the company name and the fact that it is a wireless earphone, which is based on the Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity standard, says a report by 91 Mobiles.

According to a previous leak into the Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds, the leaked photos hinted that the design similar to that of the Nothing Ear (1) with a semi-transparent case. The leaked renders also showed Ear 2 branding on the stem of the earbuds instead of the Nothing logo.

To recall, Nothing Ear (Stick) TWS earbuds were launched in India for Rs 8,499, which went against the likes of the Jabra Elite 4 Active, the Sony WF-XB700, among others.

Meanwhile, London-headquartered Nothing is not going to launch Nothing Phone (2), the purported successor to the Nothing Phone (1) anytime soon, company founder and CEO Carl Pei has recently confirmed. Taking a swipe at competing Android smartphone brands, the company founder also said Nothing will not launch “dozens of products a year like many others.”

