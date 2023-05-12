ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 25 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The coins might have accumulated enough effort for midterm growth, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.



The rate of Cardano (ADA) is unchanged since yesterday.



On the daily chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced off the support at $0.31. Until the rate is above it, buyers have a chance for a local correction.

However, if the bar closes below the mentioned mark, the fall can continue to $0.29.

Cardano is trading at $0.3140 at press time.

The price change of Binance Coin (BNB) has made up +0.98%.



The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps slowly approaching the resistance level at $313. At the moment, one needs to pay close attention to the daily closure. If the price fixes above the $300 mark, bulls are likely to keep the upward move going.

BNB is trading at $300.8 at press time.

