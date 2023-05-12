How to Install RetroArch on FireStick for Retro Gaming – Fire Stick Tricks

Fire Stick Tricks
This guide will outline how to install RetroArch on FireStick. You can use the steps to install the app on any Amazon Fire TV product, including the FireStick 4K Max, Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube, as well as other compatible Android devices. Before jumping to the installation process, let’s see what the app offers.
RetroArch is a computer application that lets you add various emulators and play classic games in one interface. It is an open-source front end for emulators, media players, and game engines.
Retrogaming has risen in popularity in the last decade partially because gaming enthusiasts want to relive the moments they had playing classic games growing up. You can now play some of your favorite childhood games on your laptop, FireStick, tablet, and other compatible devices thanks to video game emulators.
The RetroArch app lets you run retro games and original game compact discs (CDs) on various computers and gaming consoles. Popular retro games supported by this app include Nintendo 64, Atari, PlayStation, and Game Boy.
Its features include:
In July 2021, RetroArch developers announced that the app is available on the Amazon App Store, making installing it on Fire TV Products easier. Retrogaming on your FireStick is now easier, and you can relive your childhood gaming memories from the comfort of your home.
You will now find this app on our list of Best Fire TV Stick apps.
Are you looking forward to starting retro gaming on your FireStick? Follow these steps to install RetroArch on your FireStick:
1. Click Find > Search on your FireStick home screen.
2. Type and select RetroArch from the suggestions.
3. Tap the app’s tile under Apps & Games.
4. Click Get or Download and wait for the app to download and install.
5. Tap Open to start using the app.
This is how you install Retroarch on FireStick.
You need to add a controller to your FireStick to navigate through the RetroArch app. Let’s see how you add a controller to a FireStick below.
You can add any compatible controller to your FireStick via Bluetooth. Follow these steps to achieve that:
1. Press Settings on your FireStick home screen.
2. Click Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.
3. Choose Game Controllers under Controllers & Bluetooth Devices.
4. Put your controller in pairing mode, then tap Add New Game Controller.
5. Select your game controller when it appears on the screen to complete the pairing process.
If you intend to use the RetroArch app frequently, I suggest moving it to the FireStick home screen. Here’s our full guide to creating home screen shortcuts.
When you open the app, a prompt appears that requests you to grant access to read and write external storage. Click OK, then allow the app to access your device’s photos, media, and files.
The user interface is straightforward, with the menu on the left of the screen. You’ll find the following categories on the menu:
RetroArch lets you customize your main menu to fit your preference. For instance, if you only want to see Main Manu, Settings, Favorites, and Import Content, you can disable the rest of the section. To customize your menu, follow these steps:
1. Go to Settings.
2. Click User Interface.
3. Tap Menu Item Visibility.
4. Scroll down the menu and turn off the items you don’t want to show on the main menu.
5. Go back to Main Menu.
6. Tap Configuration File.
7. Click Save Current Configuration.
Before you can play any game on RetroArch, you need to download the cores (emulators, their Read-only Memory (ROM), and Optical Disc Image (ISO) files. Some of these files are available on RetroArch, and you only need to download them. However, you might need to obtain these emulators by other means, save them in an external media storage device and add them to the app.
To add a core (emulator), follow these steps:
1. Click Load Core on the app’s home screen.
2. Tap Download a Core.
3. Scroll down the list of cores and select the ones you want to install.
4. Wait for cores to install.
5. Go back to the main menu and select Import Content.
6. Click Manual Scan.
7. Scroll down the menu and select Default Core.
8. You’ll see all the emulators you have installed. Select one of them.
9. Scroll down the menu and click Start Scan.
10. You have successfully added the core to RetroArch.
11. Repeat the process with the rest of the installed cores to import them to the app.
After completing the installation, click on the core and press Run to start the game. You can tweak the settings to adjust the game graphics. To do that, follow these steps:
1. Click Settings.
2. Select Video.
3. Press Scaling.
4. Turn on Integer Scale.
5. Go back to Main Menu.
6. Click Configuration File.
7. Scroll down the menu and tap Save Current Configuration.
There are other settings to customize, but you’ll learn to navigate the RetroArch user interface the more your use the app.
To get the RetroArch app on your FireStick, follow the instructions provided in this guide. You can download the app from the Amazon App Store.
To use RetroArch to play games on your FireStick, you need to install the app from the Amazon App Store and add emulators for your favorite games to the app. You can also download the emulators from other sites, load them to an external media storage, connect the media to your FireStick and import the content to RetroArch. After adding the game emulators or importing from the external device, click Run to start playing your game.
Yes, RetroArch is free to download from the Amazon App Store. Additionally, you don’t need an account or a subscription to play games on the app.
This guide demonstrated how to install Retroarch on FireStick. RetroArch is a free app that lets you add game emulators and play games on your FireStick and other compatible devices. It allows you to play popular retro games like Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Atari, and PlayStation.
