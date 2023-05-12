Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor
Published:
Updated:
Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/xDVx2vFFqD
The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.
Shortly after liftoff, SpaceX announced the first stage landed on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – completing that booster’s 12th flight.
[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
You can listen to every episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate in the media player below:
Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando – All rights reserved.
The four-person Crew-6 team completed an equipment integration test in preparation for their February launch from Central Florida, according to NASA.
NASA officials have selected a Blue Origin rocket to launch the latest mission to Mars, targeted for next year, the agency announced Thursday.
SpaceX successfully launches a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center.
Brandon, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando team in November 2021. Before joining News 6, Brandon worked at WDBO.
email
If you need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.
Copyright © 2023 ClickOrlando.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral … – WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando
Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor