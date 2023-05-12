SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral … – WKMG News 6 & ClickOrlando

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Published: February 11, 2023, 1:06 PM

Updated: February 12, 2023, 6:58 PM

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Just minutes into Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched another batch of Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station with a Falcon 9 rocket.

Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/xDVx2vFFqD

The mission — Starlink Group 5-4 — takes 55 more internet satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 to low-Earth orbit, according to SpaceX.

Shortly after liftoff, SpaceX announced the first stage landed on A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship – completing that booster’s 12th flight.

