Ethereum researcher says staking reveals IP address, sparking privacy concerns – Cointelegraph

A researcher at the Ethereum Foundation has revealed that the IP addresses of Ether (ETH) stakers are monitored as part of a broader set of metadata, causing the cryptocurrency community to flag Ethereum for privacy concerns.

In an April 12 interview on the crypto podcast Bankless, EF researcher Justin Drake revealed that he learned this information “internally” — presumably, at the foundation.

The metadata Drake referred to is used to track a wide range of things, he explained:

Drake’s comments appeared to have taken Bankless host Ryan Sean Adams by surprise.

“So it’s a fairly Sybil resistant dataset of your most involved Ethereum citizens?” Adams asked.

“Exactly,” Drake responded.

The conversation was initiated when Drake predicted that “special airdrops” may become available for solo stakers — but not the industry heavyweights:

The conversation caused a stir on Crypto Twitter.

One Twitter user referred to Ether as the “real surveillance coin,” while another mocked Drake by sarcastically rehashing him: “We can stop censorship by censoring those we don’t like.”

Another described the situation as “central governance to a T.”

To resolve the privacy concerns, one Twitter user suggested that Ethereum users take on-chain privacy responsibilities into their own hands by installing a Linux operating system, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and storing crypto assets on a hardware wallet such as Ledger:

DeFi security setup:

– Linux system

– VPN 24/7

– Ledger (hardware wallet)

Protect yourselves from data mining and scams

Am I missing anything? https://t.co/X2YrGwpbdx

It isn’t the first privacy-related statement to have caused a stir in the crypto community either.

ConsenSys, the team behind Ethereum wallet MetaMask, began collecting IP addresses in November. The policy amendment was made to ensure that the firm could comply with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) policies where necessary.

Cointelegraph contacted Drake and the Ethereum Foundation for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

