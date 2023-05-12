Where Does Wall Street Think Roku Inc (ROKU) Stock Will Go? – InvestorsObserver

InvestorsObserver is giving Roku Inc (ROKU) an Analyst Rating Rank of 24, meaning ROKU is ranked higher by analysts than 24% of stocks. The average price target for ROKU is $74.59 and analyst’s rate the stock as a Buy.

See Full ROKU Report Wall Street analysts are rating ROKU a Buy today. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on ROKU!

Why are Analyst Ratings Important?

A company’s financial statements are a significant factor weighted by experts when analyzing a company’s health. Beyond just the numbers, analysts follow specific industries closely and are able to gain a detailed understanding of how a storm in one part of the world can shutdown supply chains leading to a change in consumption across the globe. This knowledge allows investors to respond to potential changes in the market before they are revealed in a quarterly annoucement. InvestorsObserver averages the ratings across all these analysts and percentile ranks those averages. This allows you to compare stocks in greater detail than the usual five-tiered system used amongst the majority of investors.

What’s Happening With Roku Inc Stock Today?

Roku Inc (ROKU) stock is trading at $65.78 as of 1:32 PM on Monday, Mar 6, an increase of $0.15, or 0.24% from the previous closing price of $65.62. Volume today is low. So far 4,099,558 shares have traded compared to average volume of 9,420,093 shares. The stock has traded between $65.57 and $67.89 so far today. Click Here to get the full Stock Report for Roku Inc stock.

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter

Stock Price data may be delayed up to 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023. Portions of this content may be copyrighted by Fresh Brewed Media, Investors Observer, and/or O2 Media LLC. All Rights Reserved. Portions of this content protected by US Patent numbers 7,865,496, 7,856,390, and 7,716,116. Investing in stocks, bonds, option and other financial instruments involve risks and may not be suitable for everyone. Portfolio results are unaudited and based on varying investment expiration dates. Terms of Service | Privacy Policy

source