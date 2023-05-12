Musk enlists SpaceX lawyers to boost Twitter's depleted workforce – Business Insider

Jump to

Elon Musk has enlisted more than six lawyers from his rocket company SpaceX to help fill the gaps in Twitter’s workforce, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Twitter’s legal department is depleted after the various layoffs and resignations that happened in recent months, according to The Times.

After Musk acquired the platform in late October, thousands of Twitter employees were laid off, fired, or resigned from their jobs. This has left entire departments at Twitter without many — or any — staff remaining.

More than six SpaceX lawyers were authorized to access Twitter’s internal systems, per The Times, citing documents and two people familiar with the matter. The Times reported that Chris Cardaci, SpaceX’s vice president of legal, and Tim Hughes, the senior vice president, global business and government affairs, were recruited to work at Twitter.

SpaceX, Twitter, and Cardaci didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Hughes couldn’t be reached for comment.

The move comes as former employees have filed lawsuits against Twitter, accusing it of unfair practices.

The SpaceX lawyers aren’t the only workers at a Musk-led company reportedly being brought into Twitter. The billionaire has enlisted cousins, interns, fans, and around 150 staff from his other ventures to work at Twitter, Insider’s Kali Hays reported.

At least 17 top executives from Tesla, SpaceX, and The Boring Company were authorized to work at Twitter, per CNBC. The publication also reported Musk brought more than 50 employees at Tesla over to Twitter who were expected to learn source code, data-privacy rules, and content moderation.

