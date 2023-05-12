Dogecoin (DOGE) Core Developer Hints at Next Major Release: Details – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin news-focused Twitter account DogeWhisperer has shared information on Dogecoin’s next release. According to him, Michi Lumin, a Dogecoin core developer, informed the community that libdogecoin 0.1.2 is coming soon.

As stated by Lumin on Twitter, the upcoming libdogecoin 0.1.2 release would allow “easy-to-integrate mnemonic/seed phrase generation and QR code production, as well as better MSVC/MSVS support.” The “RD enduser build sprint” is also scheduled to start.

While all the technicalities stated above might be somewhat difficult to comprehend, in simple terms, LibDogecoin is a simple C library that allows the lightweight direct integration of Dogecoin into different platforms without the need for in-depth blockchain knowledge.

This sets up the infrastructure for companies, solutions and products to easily integrate with Dogecoin.

The initial release of LibDogecoin v.0.1 was announced in August 2022.

Afterward, development on LibDogecoin continued, ushering in the release of version 0.1.1, which allowed for much better memory cleanup, higher compatibility, an easier build procedure and a simpler implementation.

The adoption that results from integration remains the Dogecoin Foundation’s primary focus on utility, hence the continued work on LibDogecoin.

LibDogecoin, a C library of Dogecoin building blocks, serves as the foundation for projects targeted at grassroots adoption such as RadioDoge, Gigawallet and many other future projects. The first Dogecoin transaction sent via RadioDOGE in April 2022 was a major milestone for the project.

