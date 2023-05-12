Hong Kong Banks Are Netting Crypto Customers as City's Push … – The Wall Street Journal

Hong Kong Banks Are Netting Crypto Customers as City’s Push Gains Steam
HONG KONG—Banks in Hong Kong, including the local unit of a big Chinese state-owned lender, are taking on crypto companies as new customers as the city advances its vision of becoming a digital-assets hub.
Banks have opened deposit accounts for crypto businesses that can be used to support their day-to-day operations, such as paying salaries to employees. Some are going as far as providing crypto trade-settlement services that other lenders have steered clear of because of the potential risks involved.
